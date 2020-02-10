New trademark for Samsung's Z Flip reveals a big surprise
‘Galaxy’ is Samsung’s all-encompassing brand for consumer technology, and essentially every Samsung smartphone since the original Galaxy S has carried the name. That’s why it’s so surprising to see the Z Flip trademarked outside that umbrella.
Of course, without official confirmation, the omission can’t be taken at face value, but it sparks a lot of questions about what Samsung is planning with the new foldable. Could it possibly mark the launch of a new, standalone line of experimental devices?
Regardless of marketing, the Z Flip will still be a highly anticipated launch with its stunning design and revolutionary display. We’ll have to wait and see for Samsung to finally reveal the details of the official release.
2 Comments
1. shield
Posts: 898; Member since: Sep 12, 2015
posted on 2 hours ago 0
2. PartTimePhoner
Posts: 57; Member since: Jun 03, 2019
posted on 57 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):