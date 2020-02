New trademark for Samsung's Z Flip reveals a big surprise

With just one day to go before Samsung’s Unpacked event, a plethora of leaks, renders, and live photos have given us a pretty comprehensive idea of the phone’s design, from the glass-and-metal clamshell display to the Snapdragon 855+ chipset and 3,300mAh battery running the show. And with Samsung releasing official teasers too, almost everything about the foldable is clear as can be—except for one fundamental detail, which might have just been revealed.If you look carefully at the teaser, you’ll notice the name of the device isn’t ever mentioned. Recent leaks all agree that the phone will be known as the Z Flip, which everyone assumed would be the Galaxy Z Flip. Except, as LetsGoDigital reported, Samsung trademarked the name ‘Samsung Z Flip’—no Galaxy branding in sight.‘Galaxy’ is Samsung’s all-encompassing brand for consumer technology, and essentially every Samsung smartphone since the original Galaxy S has carried the name. That’s why it’s so surprising to see the Z Flip trademarked outside that umbrella.Of course, without official confirmation, the omission can’t be taken at face value, but it sparks a lot of questions about what Samsung is planning with the new foldable. Could it possibly mark the launch of a new, standalone line of experimental devices?Regardless of marketing, the Z Flip will still be a highly anticipated launch with its stunning design and revolutionary display. We’ll have to wait and see for Samsung to finally reveal the details of the official release.