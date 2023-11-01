Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
Do you think seven years of software support on the Pixel 8 is overkill?

Today only, Best Buy has sizzling deals on the incredible Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+; be fast and save now

Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Today only, Best Buy has sizzling deals on the incredible Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+; be fast
If you are a deal hunter looking for a new high-end tablet, well, today is your lucky day. No, seriously, Lady Luck is indeed on your side today.

Today only, as a "Deal of the Day" kind of offer, Best Buy is offering the 128GB model of the incredible Galaxy Tab S8+ with an amazing $200 discount, letting you snatch one for just $699.99. In case you want to get a Galaxy Tab S8 at an even lower price, you can go for the 128GB variant of the regular Galaxy Tab S8, which is also currently enjoying a sweet $180 discount at Best Buy for the duration of the day.

Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: Save $180!

Grab the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 from Best Buy and save $180. The tablet has amazing performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment slate.
$180 off (26%)
$519 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Save $200!

Get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8+ from Best Buy and save $200. The tablet has amazing performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment slate.
$200 off (22%)
$699 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy


However, it's crucial to act fast here since the deals literally have a timer attached to them, and when the 24 hours expire, the offers will be gone for good. So, hurry up! Tap on one of the deal buttons below and get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ or Galaxy Tab S8 at a discounted price right now before it's too late.

Both the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8+ are powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, giving these bad boys the necessary firepower to run heavy apps and games without even breaking a sweat. Thanks to that, both models can function as reliable workhorse tablets. In addition to that, both tablets pack gorgeous displays, making them great for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV series. Also, they can replace even your laptop if you attach a keyboard to them.

Oh, and another cool thing about the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ is that they both come with their S Pen inside the box, saving you the money and the hassle of getting one separately. You can use the S Pen for a plethora of things, one of which is for faster note-taking.

As you can see, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are amazing tablets. This is why we strongly encourage you to get one right now while they are still discounted.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless