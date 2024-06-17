Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung seeks help from students to make the upcoming Galaxy phones even smarter

Samsung seeks help from students to make the upcoming Galaxy phones even smarter
The AI whistles and bells on upcoming Galaxy phones will be made with the help of students from Seoul National University: Samsung will rely on them to make the magic happen!

Enjoy it or not, Samsung's Galaxy AI will be more and more at the center of devices from the Galaxy S25 line, as well as mid-range phones from the A-series. AI could be able to perfect itself, but that time clearly hasn't arrived yet, as it needs humans to develop it right now.

A report from the daily English-language newspaper KoreaTimes reads that Samsung will work together with Seoul National University to develop artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and train AI experts. The particular focus will be on enhancing research for on-device AI in Galaxy mobile devices.

Samsung has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seoul National University to create a joint AI research center.

Under this agreement, Samsung's device experience division researchers will team up with students from Seoul National University's College of Engineering on industry-academia research projects related to cutting-edge AI technologies over the next three years.

The collaboration will specifically target the development of on-device AI, which allows AI functions to operate within a device without the need for an internet connection, and multi-modal AI, which processes various types of data such as text, images, voice, and video simultaneously.

Samsung has integrated several AI technologies, including Circle to Search, real-time translation, and Photo Assist, into its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 series.

Since the second semester of 2020, Seoul National University has offered an interdisciplinary AI program at its graduate school of engineering aimed at nurturing AI professionals.

Through this partnership with Seoul National University, Samsung aims to secure essential technologies for the fast-evolving AI sector and boost its technological competitiveness. The company also plans to recruit exceptional master's and doctoral students involved in the research project to strengthen its pool of AI professionals.

"Through the agreement to establish a joint AI research center with Seoul National University, we expect Samsung Electronics to solidify its technological and product competitiveness in the AI sector and contribute to securing outstanding professionals in future AI research areas" said Cheun Kyung-whoon, chief technology officer of Samsung Electronics' device experience division and head of Samsung Research.
