Samsung starts production of an important Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G component
It wasn't that long ago when 4GB of memory was the standard for flagship Android smartphones. These days, it isn't unusual for a flagship to sport 12GB of memory and the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features 16GB of memory. Today, Samsung announced that it has started mass production of the mobile industry's first LPDDR5 DRAM package containing 16GB of memory. The package, used on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, is made up of eight 12Gb chips and four 8Gb chips all manufactured by Sammy's own foundry using its second-generation 10nm process.
Samsung will release a new version of its 16GB DRAM package with a 17% faster transfer rate during the second half of the year
Samsung says that the industry's largest DRAM package provides twice the memory as the capacity found on many high-end laptops and gaming-focused PCs. And speaking of games, the LPDDR5 16GB DRAM package helps users experience a higher level of responsiveness and enjoy "ultra-high resolution graphics" when playing mobile games.
The manufacturer will improve the specs of this package during the second half of this year when it starts to manufacture the chips used for the 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM package with its third-generation 10nm process. This will bump the data transfer speed by 17% to 6400Mbps. For those unaware, the process number represents how many transistors can fit inside an integrated circuit (IC). The smaller the process number, the more transistors there are inside the IC; a chip with a higher number of transistors will usually provide faster performance using less energy. As a comparison, the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform is produced by TSMC (the world's largest independent foundry) using its 7nm process. The A14 Bionic, which will be produced during the second half of this year, will be manufactured using the 5nm process.
Right now, Samsung and TSMC have roadmaps that take their chip manufacturing down to the 3nm process. To show you what the future might hold, consider that the 7nm Apple A13 Bionic SoC, produced by TSMC, carries roughly 8.5 billion transistors in each chip. The A14 Bionic, which will be produced using the 5nm process, will reportedly be stuffed with 15 billion transistors in each chipset.
To show how far Samsung and the mobile industry have come, the company included a chart that shows the history of its DRAM offerings that started in 2009 with the 256MB capacity package that was produced using a 50nm 1Gb DRAM chip featuring a data transfer rate of 400Mbps. By December 2014, Samsung was producing a 4GB capacity package that employed an LPDDR4 8Gb 20nm chip that transferred data at 3200Mbps.
Back in September of last year, Samsung produced a 12GB capacity DRAM package that used the LPDDR4X 24Gb DRAM chip made using the 10nm process. By the way, the LPDDR acronym stands for Low-Power Double Data Rate and as you might have guessed, LPDDR5 is faster and uses less energy than LPDDR4 chips.
1 Comment
1. Locked-n-Loaded
Posts: 146; Member since: Sep 13, 2019
posted on 12 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):