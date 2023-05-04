Samsung's fresh One UI Watch interface teases new Galaxy Watch 6 features

the new Galaxy Watch to be released in the second half of the year







New One UI Watch OS features

The new One UI Watch operating system for Samsung's smartwatches features a number of health and fitness emphasis improvements, indicating that we may see some more or better sensors on the Galaxy Watch 6 to track all of these wellness stats.

Better sleep tracking



The new and improved Sleep Insight UI puts the user's sleep score at the top of the screen to show the previous night's sleep time and sleep quality right away. They can also take advantage of advices for better night's sleep on their phone or Galaxy Watch, like to get out in the sun in the morning to wear off that melotonin, or avoid coffee 6 hours or less before their bedtime.

" Through the new One UI 5 watch operating system, we expect to help Galaxy Watch users improve their sleep quality and enjoy a healthy and active daily life based on this ," said Samsung's VP of Digital Health.

Sports and fitness tracking

Instead of Google's Wear OS directly, the Galaxy Watch 6 models will be running Samsung's brand new smartwatch interface called One UI 5 Watch, syncing the software naming and version with its Galaxy phones in one fell swoop.





The One UI 5 Watch interface brings tailored exercise guidelines based on the user's heart rate zone. Their Galaxy Watch will be able to measure the individual's cardiorespiratory capacity by letting them enjoy a 10-minute run. During the exercise, the smartwatch will set their maximum oxygen intake (VO2max) and individual heart rate intervals according to both aerobic and anaerobic limits.



Based on that personalized cardiorespiratory capacity, the Galaxy Watch will return tailored heart rate zones for each user: Warm up, Fat burn, Cardio, Hard-training, and Max. effort, adjusted to their current state of physical fitness.



If they select Fat Burn, for instance, the Galaxy Watch will notify when the heart rate is out of the corresponding goal and let them know whether they should exercise with a bit more intensity, or slow down, based on their heart rate.



For runners or brisk walkers, the GPX (GPS Exchange Format) route guidance that is on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has been improved to add their type of movement to the existing exercise mix like hiking and cycling, so that they can follow a preset itinerary or simply check their route accurately while practicing.





New safety and security features









The SOS feature that is available on Samsung's Galaxy Watch roster has been enhanced with the ability to connect to an emergency number such as 911 or 112 when an emergency situation occurs and the user presses the home button of the Galaxy Watch five times in a row and determines whether or not to connect the call.



If the call to the emergency number is picked up, the Galaxy Watch will display a button for direct access to the user's medical information, provided that they have registered it beforehand in their account.



Will my Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4 get the new One UI Watch features?

Yes, Samsung will pilot the One UI 5 Watch system update via an initial beta program in the Samsung Members app for users of the Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Watch 4 Series of smart timepieces.

