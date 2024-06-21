Samsung News app gets election-ready with an update rolling out now

– Avner Ronen, Vice President of Product Development for Samsung, June 2024

In addition, Samsung News is teaming up with La Liga, one of the world's biggest soccer leagues, as its latest content partner. As La Liga's 94th season gets underway, you can dive into a collection of the most current and popular news stories about your favorite teams and players.Samsung News has also expanded its roster of partners to include new names like Yahoo Sports, ESPN, CNBC, and Good Morning America. This latest update is now accessible to all users across the US.With more people turning to mobile platforms for daily news and sports updates, updates like these are welcomed. They ensure users receive timely and relevant information on the topics that matter most to them.