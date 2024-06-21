Samsung News app gets election-ready with an update rolling out now

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
About a year ago, Samsung launched the Samsung News app. It delivers daily news updates, a custom news feed based on what you are into, and podcasts from news and entertainment channels – all right there in the app. Now, with the US election season almost here, Samsung is revamping the app to keep you ahead of the curve.

Samsung News brings dedicated news coverage of this year's presidential elections, La Liga, and more


In a new update, Samsung enhances its News App with expanded coverage for major upcoming events, such as the 2024 United States Presidential Election. Plus, the company is also launching new sports content for soccer fans across the US.

Samsung News has become a daily touchpoint for millions of people looking for easy to access updates from their favorite local and national news outlets. This year we’re making it even easier to keep up to date with breakout programming around the most important global events, and new content from even more premium partners.

– Avner Ronen, Vice President of Product Development for Samsung, June 2024

Samsung News is rolling out a special tab in the app designed to be your go-to hub for extensive election coverage. This new tab, prominently featured on the Samsung News navigation bar, offers real-time updates from reliable sources, a calendar highlighting crucial dates like debates and party conventions, detailed candidate profiles, and ongoing updates on presidential polls.



In addition, Samsung News is teaming up with La Liga, one of the world's biggest soccer leagues, as its latest content partner. As La Liga's 94th season gets underway, you can dive into a collection of the most current and popular news stories about your favorite teams and players.

Samsung News has also expanded its roster of partners to include new names like Yahoo Sports, ESPN, CNBC, and Good Morning America. This latest update is now accessible to all users across the US.

With more people turning to mobile platforms for daily news and sports updates, updates like these are welcomed. They ensure users receive timely and relevant information on the topics that matter most to them.
