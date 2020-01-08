On a scale of Bixby to ten, how creepy are Samsung's new Neon avatars?
The weirdest thing on CES, however, and we are talking about an expo with many a funky sex toy, are the long-touted and Samsung-backed Neon AI personalities - lifesize avatars that can look as you please and you can supposedly carry a conversation with.
We’re ready - are you? #CES2020 #NEON https://t.co/mxleTyasNG— NEON (@neondotlife) January 5, 2020
From a girl that looks a step away from a wardrobe malfunction, to a National Park ranger, there is something for everyone's taste and mood to chat with mixed results.
We don't know if and when will these reach the consumer-centric stage, but will just post this conversation below, and leave you to decide whether the digital avatars live up to the hype on the runup to the CES expo.
