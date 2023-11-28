Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Cyber Monday major deals on phones still available!
Save big on all phone devices now with discounts on Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

Samsung’s Harman acquires music management and streaming platform Roon

Samsung Audio
@cosminvasile
Samsung’s Harman acquires music management and streaming platform Roon
Samsung-owned Harman has just announced it has acquired Roon, a music management, discovery and streaming platform. The music player platform for music enthusiasts is available for all popular operating systems and manufactures a range of server appliances called Nucleus.

According to the announcement, Roon will continue to operate as a standalone Harman business, so there won’t be any changes for employees apart from working for a much bigger company.

At HARMAN we take great pride in our ability to create exceptional audio experiences for our partners and consumers around the world. The team at Roon shares our passion in bringing exceptional sound and connectivity to music lovers as they browse, discover, and listen at home and on the go. We are looking forward to welcoming Roon, whose impressive talent will join the HARMAN family and bolster our already robust engineering capabilities,” said Dave Rogers, President, Lifestyle Division, HARMAN.

More importantly, Harman says that it plans to grow Roon’s open device ecosystem and that includes collaborations with more than 160 other audio brands, delivering audio to more than 1,000 high-performance devices.

Samsung’s Harman acquires music management and streaming platform Roon


Roon’s ecosystem works with apps of major music streaming services and can stream to all your audio devices, whether they’re on your network or connected via USB/HDMI. You can even play a different song in every room if you have multiple audio devices.

And thanks to the company’s Roon ARC app, you can manage your Roon library using your phone no matter where you are.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

I have an iPhone and I love the Pixel Watch 2 but Google must try (even) harder
I have an iPhone and I love the Pixel Watch 2 but Google must try (even) harder
Samsung’s Harman acquires music management and streaming platform Roon
Samsung’s Harman acquires music management and streaming platform Roon
Many holiday deals are gone, but this huge Microsoft Surface Pro 9 discount lives on
Many holiday deals are gone, but this huge Microsoft Surface Pro 9 discount lives on
Meta's "privacy fee" draws scrutiny from digital rights advocates in the EU
Meta's "privacy fee" draws scrutiny from digital rights advocates in the EU
Google might move the search bar on its Google App to the bottom for easier access on Android
Google might move the search bar on its Google App to the bottom for easier access on Android
OnePlus exec raves over the OnePlus 12 while revealing some of its interesting features
OnePlus exec raves over the OnePlus 12 while revealing some of its interesting features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless