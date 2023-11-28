Samsung’s Harman acquires music management and streaming platform Roon

At HARMAN we take great pride in our ability to create exceptional audio experiences for our partners and consumers around the world. The team at Roon shares our passion in bringing exceptional sound and connectivity to music lovers as they browse, discover, and listen at home and on the go. We are looking forward to welcoming Roon, whose impressive talent will join the HARMAN family and bolster our already robust engineering capabilities

Samsung-owned Harman has just announced it has acquired Roon, a music management, discovery and streaming platform. The music player platform for music enthusiasts is available for all popular operating systems and manufactures a range of server appliances called Nucleus.According to the announcement, Roon will continue to operate as a standalone Harman business, so there won’t be any changes for employees apart from working for a much bigger company.,” said Dave Rogers, President, Lifestyle Division, HARMAN.More importantly, Harman says that it plans to grow Roon’s open device ecosystem and that includes collaborations with more than 160 other audio brands, delivering audio to more than 1,000 high-performance devices.Roon’s ecosystem works with apps of major music streaming services and can stream to all your audio devices, whether they’re on your network or connected via USB/HDMI. You can even play a different song in every room if you have multiple audio devices.And thanks to the company’s Roon ARC app, you can manage your Roon library using your phone no matter where you are.