That’s a steal: save 67% on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is here to save you $320 and move your soul The Harman Kardon is a very well-known brand in the audiophile world. It's products are far from cheap and they deliver some great music-listening experience. This offer is simply great, you get the Studio Onyx 6 for less than half its price! $322 off (67%) Buy at Amazon

It’s a deal, it’s a steal! Look no further, if you’re in search of a powerful and high-quality Bluetooth speaker. Now, you get to save the mesmerizing 67% on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 at Amazon. Wow!Talking in dollars, this discount will save you some $320, if you can believe it. Being a big name in the audio game, Harman Kardon products are priced well above the minimum, and that’s for a reason: they deliver a truly great audiophile experience and have done so for many years.You’re not limited to listening to your Harman Kardon system just at home – take the HK signature sound out with you, wherever you go. The battery is plenty, delivering up to 8 hours of fine playtime – that means you could listen to Verdi’s “Don Carlos” almost twice in a row, with the opera being over 4 hours long.The Onyx Studio 6’s connectivity features are very handy, given the fact that you could connect up to two smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music. No more fussing around connecting and disconnecting, when someone else wants to play a particular song from his/her phone.Harman Kardon is all about premium, including materials, of course. The Onyx Studio 6 is crafted in a unique aluminum and fabric finish, resulting in a very elegant look and feel. The signature sound is guaranteed with the 50W rated power, delivered from one 120mm woofer and one 25mm tweeter. Don’t forget this speaker is IPX7 waterproof, too!