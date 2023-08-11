That’s a steal: save 67% on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It’s a deal, it’s a steal! Look no further, if you’re in search of a powerful and high-quality Bluetooth speaker. Now, you get to save the mesmerizing 67% on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 at Amazon. Wow!
Talking in dollars, this discount will save you some $320, if you can believe it. Being a big name in the audio game, Harman Kardon products are priced well above the minimum, and that’s for a reason: they deliver a truly great audiophile experience and have done so for many years.
The Onyx Studio 6’s connectivity features are very handy, given the fact that you could connect up to two smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music. No more fussing around connecting and disconnecting, when someone else wants to play a particular song from his/her phone.
Harman Kardon is all about premium, including materials, of course. The Onyx Studio 6 is crafted in a unique aluminum and fabric finish, resulting in a very elegant look and feel. The signature sound is guaranteed with the 50W rated power, delivered from one 120mm woofer and one 25mm tweeter. Don’t forget this speaker is IPX7 waterproof, too!
You’re not limited to listening to your Harman Kardon system just at home – take the HK signature sound out with you, wherever you go. The battery is plenty, delivering up to 8 hours of fine playtime – that means you could listen to Verdi’s “Don Carlos” almost twice in a row, with the opera being over 4 hours long.
