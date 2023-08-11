Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

That’s a steal: save 67% on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That’s a steal: save 67% on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6
It’s a deal, it’s a steal! Look no further, if you’re in search of a powerful and high-quality Bluetooth speaker. Now, you get to save the mesmerizing 67% on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 at Amazon. Wow!

Talking in dollars, this discount will save you some $320, if you can believe it. Being a big name in the audio game, Harman Kardon products are priced well above the minimum, and that’s for a reason: they deliver a truly great audiophile experience and have done so for many years.

You’re not limited to listening to your Harman Kardon system just at home – take the HK signature sound out with you, wherever you go. The battery is plenty, delivering up to 8 hours of fine playtime – that means you could listen to Verdi’s “Don Carlos” almost twice in a row, with the opera being over 4 hours long.

The Onyx Studio 6’s connectivity features are very handy, given the fact that you could connect up to two smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music. No more fussing around connecting and disconnecting, when someone else wants to play a particular song from his/her phone.

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is here to save you $320 and move your soul

The Harman Kardon is a very well-known brand in the audiophile world. It's products are far from cheap and they deliver some great music-listening experience. This offer is simply great, you get the Studio Onyx 6 for less than half its price!
$322 off (67%)
Buy at Amazon


Harman Kardon is all about premium, including materials, of course. The Onyx Studio 6 is crafted in a unique aluminum and fabric finish, resulting in a very elegant look and feel. The signature sound is guaranteed with the 50W rated power, delivered from one 120mm woofer and one 25mm tweeter. Don’t forget this speaker is IPX7 waterproof, too!

Popular stories

This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless