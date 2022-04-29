Samsung is giving you 30% off and more on all Galaxy Store app and in-app purchases!
Do you own a Samsung phone or tablet? Then ‘tis prime time at the moment to go to the Samsung’s Galaxy Store and buy the app or game you have been wanting to get!
Samsung just announced its biggest Galaxy Store promotion for the year, offering a flat 30% discount on all app and in-app purchases. You have a small window of opportunity, though, as this deal will only be available for a limited time—until May 4. Fun fact, that date is also known as Star Wars day (May the fourth be with you!).
What’s more, Samsung will give exclusive benefits to users as they spend more during the event. If you purchase for $3.99 or more you get a $3 coupon. Additionally, your first purchase will get you a 20% discount coupon, while your third will get you a 30% one. Last, but not least, If you manage to reach an amount of $300 in total purchases Samsung will give you a 99% off coupon at checkout.
If you are a mobile gamer, this is an awesome discount event for you to make use of. The Galaxy Store has games like Fortnite, Pokemon Go, Homescapes, and other popular titles in the world of mobile gaming.
Fortnite, in particular, is a special case here, as the massive battle royal game cannot be downloaded on other app stores like the Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
Like with any similar discount event, this one has its conditions that users must cover to make use of the massive 30% discount. The purchase must exceed a minimum of $2, which includes the aforementioned in-app purchases. Users can claim a maximum of ten coupons that will be valid for 24h. (via SamMobile)
Keep in mind that the total purchases are calculated based on an accumulation of your payment history in the past 7 days.
