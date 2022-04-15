The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just got $300 cheaper with this Amazon deal

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just got $300 cheaper with this Amazon deal0
If you have been eyeing down this thick bad boy, then you have an opportunity to get it with one of the best discounts it has received up until now. Both the 256GB and 512GB storage options of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (unlocked version) are currently on sale at Amazon for $300 less when compared with the original price.
Get your Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G for $300 less right here!
To add some more frosting to the cake, you also get a $100 credit, which you can use to purchase a pair of Galaxy Buds 2. In other words, this is also a great deal to get the Buds 2, especially if you are looking to dive into the Samsung ecosystem even more.
In case you need a quick refresh of what the Z Fold 3 is rocking in terms of specs, here’s a quick rundown of the basics.
The screen size of the Z Fold 3 is 7.6 inches when it is opened up. Size is not the only impressive thing about it, though, it’s also an AMOLED and capable of 120Hz, supports HDR10+, and has a peak brightness of 1200 nits. On the outside, there’s a 6.2 AMOLED display, again with a 120Hz refresh rate, but protected with Gorilla Glass Victus, which is some of the most durable smartphone glass out there.
It features the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, which is ever so slightly outdated right now, but still a top performer overall. That’s also paired with 12GB of RAM and fast storage, meaning things load up blazingly fast.
If you want to find out even more, you can read our full review of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.
