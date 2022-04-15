 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just got $300 cheaper with this Amazon deal - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Samsung Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just got $300 cheaper with this Amazon deal

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just got $300 cheaper with this Amazon deal
Quite a bit of foldable phones have come out since the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on August 27, 2021, such as the Vivo X Fold or the Oppo Find N. Despite that, the Z Fold 3 from Samsung still reigns supreme as one of the best of its kind.

If you have been eyeing down this thick bad boy, then you have an opportunity to get it with one of the best discounts it has received up until now. Both the 256GB and 512GB storage options of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (unlocked version) are currently on sale at Amazon for $300 less when compared with the original price.

Get your Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G for $300 less right here!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Factory Unlocked, 256GB, Phantom Black

$0 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


To add some more frosting to the cake, you also get a $100 credit, which you can use to purchase a pair of Galaxy Buds 2. In other words, this is also a great deal to get the Buds 2, especially if you are looking to dive into the Samsung ecosystem even more.

In case you need a quick refresh of what the Z Fold 3 is rocking in terms of specs, here’s a quick rundown of the basics.

The screen size of the Z Fold 3 is 7.6 inches when it is opened up. Size is not the only impressive thing about it, though, it’s also an AMOLED and capable of 120Hz, supports HDR10+, and has a peak brightness of 1200 nits. On the outside, there’s a 6.2 AMOLED display, again with a 120Hz refresh rate, but protected with Gorilla Glass Victus, which is some of the most durable smartphone glass out there.

It features the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, which is ever so slightly outdated right now, but still a top performer overall. That’s also paired with 12GB of RAM and fast storage, meaning things load up blazingly fast.

If you want to find out even more, you can read our full review of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$1150off $650 Special Samsung $900off $900 Special Samsung $75 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The notch is here to stay, even if iPhone 14 drops it
by Rado Minkov,  0
The notch is here to stay, even if iPhone 14 drops it
A story of rushed Android phones: How Apple's iPhone is winning in (slow) innovation
by Martin Filipov,  1
A story of rushed Android phones: How Apple's iPhone is winning in (slow) innovation
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 may debut in Oppo's camera-centered Reno 8
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 may debut in Oppo's camera-centered Reno 8
Law enforcement recounts their experience with Apple Watch fall detection calls
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Law enforcement recounts their experience with Apple Watch fall detection calls
Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is down to an irresistible price with LTE
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is down to an irresistible price with LTE
-$170
The inexpensive OnePlus 10R 5G could give the 10 Pro a run for its money with 'exclusive' new SoC
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The inexpensive OnePlus 10R 5G could give the 10 Pro a run for its money with 'exclusive' new SoC
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless