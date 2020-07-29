Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now comes with a free Galaxy Watch Active 2









In addition to the free smartwatch, Best Buy also lets you instantly save $50 on the Z Flip, thus paying $1,330 instead of $1,380 for it. This instant discount requires you to activate the handset on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.









The Galaxy Z Flip runs Android 10 and offers a 6.7-inch flexible screen with 1080 x 2636 pixels, plus a secondary 1.1-inch screen that displays notifications when the handset is not flipped open.









While the Z Flip uses last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, this is still a high-end, powerful chipset that delivers flawless performance. The phone's specs list also includes - among other things - 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage space, and two batteries with a combined capacity of 3,300 mAh.





Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a very elegant and interesting piece of technology, but we can't say it's worth its current price - unless you really want a handset that stands out and happens to come with a free Galaxy Watch Active 2.




