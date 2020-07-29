Samsung Android Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now comes with a free Galaxy Watch Active 2

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jul 29, 2020, 8:14 PM
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now comes with a free Galaxy Watch Active 2
While Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, its predecessor - the original, non-5G Galaxy Z Flip - is by no means an old phone. Released back in February for $1,380, the original Z Flip is now part of an attractive promo offer that we're glad to share with you.

If you purchase the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip from Best Buy you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (normally priced at $299.99) at no extra cost. Essentially, you're paying just for the Z Flip but receive both devices.

In addition to the free smartwatch, Best Buy also lets you instantly save $50 on the Z Flip, thus paying $1,330 instead of $1,380 for it. This instant discount requires you to activate the handset on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

See this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deal HERE at Best Buy 


The Galaxy Z Flip runs Android 10 and offers a 6.7-inch flexible screen with 1080 x 2636 pixels, plus a secondary 1.1-inch screen that displays notifications when the handset is not flipped open.


While the Z Flip uses last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, this is still a high-end, powerful chipset that delivers flawless performance. The phone's specs list also includes - among other things - 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage space, and two batteries with a combined capacity of 3,300 mAh.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a very elegant and interesting piece of technology, but we can't say it's worth its current price - unless you really want a handset that stands out and happens to come with a free Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

5.0
 Read Full Review
$1190 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
$1130 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Massive new discount makes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite an absolute bargain
Popular stories
Save $100 on the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ on Amazon
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price drops below $100 on eBay
Popular stories
Deal: Motorola Edge 5G costs as low as $399.99 at Best Buy
Popular stories
Expires in - 2d 5hCasemaker Totallee is offering free screen protectors for Pixels, iPhones, and Galaxy devices
Popular stories
Hot new clearance deal makes the LG V35 ThinQ cheaper than ever on Amazon

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless