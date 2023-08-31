Samsung starts rolling out One UI 5 Watch update to the Galaxy Watch 5
After testing the update for a couple of weeks, Samsung has reportedly started the One UI 5 Watch rollout in South Korea. One of the main selling points of the Galaxy Watch 6, the new and improved One UI 5 is supposed to make its way to older smartwatch models.
According to SamMobile, some members of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 beta programs received the stable One UI 5 Watch update a few days ago. The source now reports that Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro users in South Korea are getting the same update.
Although the report only mentions South Korea as the only country where the update is available, it’s safe to say that Samsung will expand its availability in the coming days, so even if you don’t live in that one specific country, it’s worth checking for the update.
The nearly 2GB update brings important new features and improvements, including Sleep Insights, medical info, fall detection, Sleep Coaching, and Galaxy Buds Tile enhancements.
Just make sure to head to Watch settings / Watch software update and hit that Download and install button if the update pops up. Let us know in the comments if you’ve successfully captured the update and where do you hail from.
