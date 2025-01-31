Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Best Buy is running a super-attractive one-day-only sale on all Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra models

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
If you're both an Android enthusiast and lover of the great outdoors, there aren't a lot of good smartwatches on the market today capable of keeping up with your active lifestyle while not breaking the bank.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is clearly one of your top rugged options, especially at a hefty $200 discount from an arguably excessive $649.99 list price. And before you go there, yes, we have seen the same device listed at an even lower price on Amazon very recently, but Best Buy's hot new $200 discount is special for a few different and equally important reasons.

First of all, Amazon's best Galaxy Watch Ultra deals tend to actually come from third-party sellers that are not always extremely trustworthy. Secondly, if you choose to purchase your next Android-compatible intelligent timepiece from Best Buy, you can be sure you'll receive a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with your item, which is not always a guarantee at a third-party Amazon merchant.

Finally, you can choose from Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White models at the exact same heavily reduced price right now... if you hurry. You only have 24 hours (or less) to take advantage of this promotion, and just in case those color names were not enough to clue you in, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is an absolute tank of an outdoor-friendly smartwatch made from titanium.

That's only one of this bad boy's many key selling points, mind you, with a handy customizable Action Quick Button undoubtedly falling in the same category, followed by a battery life of up to 60 hours, a large, super-bright, and overall ultra-high-quality AMOLED touchscreen, and top-of-the-line water resistance guaranteeing unflinching determination during your boldest adventures.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra becomes an even more impressive value proposition when you also consider its heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, ECG technology, Energy Score estimates, and sleep apnea notifications. In a nutshell, Samsung's best smartwatch available today can (more or less) do all the same things as the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which undeniably makes it one of the greatest smartwatches money can buy in (early) 2025 period.
