Incredible new Amazon deal makes Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S7+ cheaper than ever





Naturally, $849.99 no longer fits that description as far as the Galaxy Tab S7+ is concerned, but a $350 discount arguably makes this 2020-released 12.4-inch giant more attractive than 2022's 11-inch Tab S8 and 12.4-inch Tab S8 Plus.

At a regular price of no less than $900 and up, the latter powerhouse brings a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, two front-facing cameras, and little else in terms of obvious upgrades over the Tab S7 Plus to the table.





That's right, this stunning and now stunningly affordable market veteran sports the exact same 120Hz Super AMOLED display as its successor while also squeezing a completely unchanged 10,090mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities into a razor-thin and super-lightweight body made from premium aluminum.





and a built-in S Pen you don't have to pay an extra penny for. In short, you're looking at a strong candidate for the title of best Android tablet even today, at least in terms of bang for your buck. And while the 6GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space of the Tab S7+ variant on sale at Amazon at a higher than ever discount may not feel impressive by 2022 high-end standards, you'll undoubtedly be glad to hear that this beast comes with a microSD card slot... and a charger in the box...





Available in a single Mystic Black color at an unbeatable price, the Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S7+ naturally also runs Android 12 on the software side of things while being guaranteed to receive an Android 13 update as well at some point next year.





In case you're wondering, Samsung and the likes of Best Buy are obviously not charging a whopping $850 for an entry-level Tab S7 Plus configuration anymore, offering however a very modest discount of $150 at the time of this writing. That's nothing compared to how much you can save with Amazon now, which just so happens to set a new record low price unlikely to be undercut during next month's Prime Day festival.