$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android Tablets Software updates

Bummer: Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite will only get quarterly updates

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Jun 09, 2021, 9:14 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bummer: Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite will only get quarterly updates
The recently announced Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have been added to Samsung’s official update tracker, as spotted by 9to5Google.

These are affordable versions of last year's Tab S7 and Tab A7 tablets that are one of the best Samsung tablets around. What strikes as odd is that the tablets will only get quarterly security updates.

While that may sound justifiable for the Tab A7, it's strange not to see the Tab S7 FE alongside devices that are guaranteed monthly updates.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2,560x1,600. Samsung has said that the slate is powered by an octa-core chipset, possibly the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. The chip is mated with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable via an SD card.

The Tab S7 FE has an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front shooter. A 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W charging keeps things going. The slate will ship with an S Pen stylus.

The company is yet to disclose US pricing or availability but in the UK it will start at £589 (~$833). It will supposedly cost less than the conversion of the UK price to US dollars. To put things into perspective, the cheaper Tab A7 Lite, which starts at £149 (~$211) in the UK, starts at $159 in the US. 

This one is fueled by an unspecified octa-core processor which is paired with at least 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It comes with an 8.7-inches screen with a 1,340x800 resolution. Both devices will ship with Android 11 out of the box.

Samsung's new Galaxy F52 5G smartphone has also been added to the quarterly schedule.

The Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy View 2 have been moved to the biannual schedule and they are presumably on their last year of updates.

Get the Galaxy Tab S7 at an irresistible price

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only

$120 off (18%)
$529 99
$649 99
Buy at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only

$180 off (25%)
$549 99
$729 99
Buy at eBay

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G View Full specs
  • Display 12.4 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite View Full specs
  • Display 8.7 inches 1340 x 800 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 2 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek Helio P22T 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5100 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

How to watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G announcement live stream
by Joshua Swingle,  0
How to watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G announcement live stream
The Vivaldi browser hits version 4.0, adds built-in translation, other improvements
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
The Vivaldi browser hits version 4.0, adds built-in translation, other improvements
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores a monster discount ahead of Prime Day 2021
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores a monster discount ahead of Prime Day 2021
-$120
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 might not include an adapter
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 might not include an adapter
WhatsApp voice calling coming to many Nokia feature phones
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
WhatsApp voice calling coming to many Nokia feature phones
iPadOS 15 hands-on – check out the new features!
by Radoslav Minkov,  9
iPadOS 15 hands-on – check out the new features!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless