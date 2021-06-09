Bummer: Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite will only get quarterly updates

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



These are affordable versions of last year's Tab S7 and Tab A7 tablets that are one of the best Samsung tablets around. What strikes as odd is that the tablets will only get quarterly security updates.



While that may sound justifiable for the Tab A7, it's strange not to see the Tab S7 FE alongside devices that are guaranteed monthly updates.



The The Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2,560x1,600. Samsung has said that the slate is powered by an octa-core chipset, possibly the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G . The chip is mated with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable via an SD card.



The Tab S7 FE has an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front shooter. A 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W charging keeps things going. The slate will ship with an S Pen stylus.



The company is yet to disclose US pricing or availability but in the UK it will start at £589 (~$833). It will supposedly cost less than the conversion of the UK price to US dollars. To put things into perspective, the cheaper Tab A7 Lite, which starts at £149 (~$211) in the UK, starts at $159 in the US.









Samsung's new This one is fueled by an unspecified octa-core processor which is paired with at least 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It comes with an 8.7-inches screen with a 1,340x800 resolution. Both devices will ship with Android 11 out of the box.Samsung's new Galaxy F52 5G smartphone has also been added to the quarterly schedule.



The The Galaxy A20e , Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70 , and Galaxy View 2 have been moved to the biannual schedule and they are presumably on their last year of updates.

