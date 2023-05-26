Samsung's 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite mid-ranger (with S Pen) is now as cheap as it's ever been





Of course, there are no guarantees that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will remain marked down by a whopping 160 bucks in a 128GB storage configuration for more than a few hours, let alone two or three days. That's because Samsung 's mid-end Android tablet hasn't been this deeply discounted since the winter holiday season, and to our knowledge, the 128 gig variant has never been available at a lower price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 720 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Colors, S Pen Included $160 off (37%) Buy at Amazon





This is the 2022 edition of the Tab S6 Lite you're looking at here, mind you, and just like the 2020 generation it discreetly replaced around a year ago, it normally costs $429.99 with 128GB internal storage space, microSD support, and 4GB RAM.





Powered by a reasonably fast Snapdragon 720 processor (at least for the sub-$300 tablet segment), the 10.4-incher sports a decently sharp screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and an almost surprisingly premium construction combining high-quality metal and glass materials.





The key selling point here, of course, is arguably that creativity-encouraging S Pen bundled with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) as standard, although the jumbo-sized mid-ranger also delivers remarkable battery endurance numbers for its wasp waist and overall elegant design.





Last but certainly not least, it's important to highlight that this thing runs Android 13 on the software side of things already while being guaranteed to receive an Android 14 update in a timely manner and looking good for an Android 15 promotion down the line as well after debuting on Android 12.





All in all, you're definitely dealing with one of the best budget tablets available today, and in case you're wondering, the 128 gig storage version of the second-gen Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently cheaper than a 64GB model, which is a totally bonkers thing to write, not to mention be able to take advantage of.

Who's ready to kick off the long Memorial Day weekend in style? While Amazon is not technically advertising any special offers with that particular label, the e-commerce giant appears to have inaugurated earlier today at least one killer deal clearly meant to help your holiday celebrations come Monday, May 29.