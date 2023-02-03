Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 offers just what you need at a price you can't refuse

There was a time when we didn't have to think about being productive all the time and tablets were simple big-screened devices that let us unwind in our downtime. Powerful tablets of today are a different story. With their desktop-level capabilities, they beg to be used for more than just casual stuff. What if I want to relax without feeling guilty about putting an insanely powerful device to good use?





Thankfully, we have got tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022, which are perfect at being slates. The South Korean giant's excellent affordable tablet is currently on sale, which makes it even more compelling.





Despite being an affordable tablet, the Tab S6 Lite has a modern design and sleek aesthetics. It has a large 10.4 inches screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 which is perfect for content consumption.





Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 10.4 inches screen | S Pen | Snapdragon 720 | 7,040mAh battery | microSD slot | Headphone jack $100 off (29%) $249 $349 Buy at Walmart





You won't have to worry about charging the slate every day as its hefty 7,040mAh cell easily lasts well over a day.





Samsung even packs in a free stylus with this tablet and it's really handy for quick notes, doodling, sketching, and shopping lists. Those who refuse to part with their wired accessories will be delighted to know that it has a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a microSD slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.





The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 chipset, which is perfectly fine for tablety use cases, powers the device. It allows you to multitask and switch between apps with minimal to no delay.





The slate's cameras take surprisingly good pictures (by tablet standards) and you also get access to a huge library of apps.





In short, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great tablet for entertainment, reading books, and light productivity. Walmart has the 64GB model on sale for $249, which is $100 less than its retail price. So, if you have been meaning to pick up a solid tablet with all the essentials, now is the perfect time to get one.