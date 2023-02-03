Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 offers just what you need at a price you can't refuse

Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers just what you need at a price you can't refuse
There was a time when we didn't have to think about being productive all the time and tablets were simple big-screened devices that let us unwind in our downtime. Powerful tablets of today are a different story. With their desktop-level capabilities, they beg to be used for more than just casual stuff. What if I want to relax without feeling guilty about putting an insanely powerful device to good use?

Thankfully, we have got tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022, which are perfect at being slates. The South Korean giant's excellent affordable tablet is currently on sale, which makes it even more compelling.

Despite being an affordable tablet, the Tab S6 Lite has a modern design and sleek aesthetics. It has a large 10.4 inches screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 which is perfect for content consumption.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022

10.4 inches screen | S Pen | Snapdragon 720 | 7,040mAh battery | microSD slot | Headphone jack
$100 off (29%)
$249
$349
Buy at Walmart

You won't have to worry about charging the slate every day as its hefty 7,040mAh cell easily lasts well over a day.

Samsung even packs in a free stylus with this tablet and it's really handy for quick notes, doodling, sketching, and shopping lists. Those who refuse to part with their wired accessories will be delighted to know that it has a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a microSD slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 chipset, which is perfectly fine for tablety use cases, powers the device. It allows you to multitask and switch between apps with minimal to no delay. 

The slate's cameras take surprisingly good pictures (by tablet standards) and you also get access to a huge library of apps.

In short, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great tablet for entertainment, reading books, and light productivity. Walmart has the 64GB model on sale for $249, which is $100 less than its retail price. So, if you have been meaning to pick up a solid tablet with all the essentials, now is the perfect time to get one.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Twitter will now let any user appeal account suspensions
Twitter will now let any user appeal account suspensions
You can now save up to £648 on a brand-new Galaxy S23 if you pre-order it from Vodafone UK
You can now save up to £648 on a brand-new Galaxy S23 if you pre-order it from Vodafone UK
Twitter may soon start asking for your ID in order to verify if you are a real person
Twitter may soon start asking for your ID in order to verify if you are a real person
OnePlus tried way too hard to troll Samsung's Galaxy S23 series launch
OnePlus tried way too hard to troll Samsung's Galaxy S23 series launch
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opts for Adobe Lightroom as the go-to RAW image processor
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opts for Adobe Lightroom as the go-to RAW image processor
Want to see an iPhone survive being deep fried? Here is your chance
Want to see an iPhone survive being deep fried? Here is your chance

Popular stories

Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless