 Best Buy has Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 on sale at higher than ever discounts - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

Best Buy has Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 on sale at higher than ever discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy has Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 on sale at higher than ever discounts
The confusingly named 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8, released after a lengthy wait just last month, is... certainly not the best Samsung tablet money can buy right now. Unless, of course, you only have a couple hundred bucks to spend on a new Android-based slate with a respectable list of features, in which case this reasonably well-equipped mid-ranger can be a great alternative to Amazon's popular Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus.

With a high-resolution (by sub-$300 standards) display in tow, as well as a relatively large battery under the hood and razor-thin profile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) normally starts at $229.99. But it didn't take long for Amazon to slash 30 bucks off that already reasonable list price, and now Best Buy is stepping up with a heftier starting discount of $50.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

10.5-Inch Display, Latest Model, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Wi-Fi

$50 off (22%)
$179 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

10.5-Inch Display, Latest Model, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi

$60 off (21%)
$219 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

10.5-Inch Display, Latest Model, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi

$80 off (24%)
$249 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Even better, the retailer is selling a 128GB storage variant with 4 gigs of RAM also on deck at $80 under its regular price of $329.99 while charging $219.99 instead of $279.99 for a 4GB memory-packing model with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

The entry-level 32GB storage configuration settles for just 3 gigs of the good stuff, mind you, and all three main Galaxy Tab A8 versions are available in both gray and pink gold hues at these new all-time high markdowns for 24 hours only.

In addition to an almost surprisingly sleek design for such an affordable device and a large 10.5-inch screen with a more than decent resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, the latest Galaxy Tab A8 generation also has a grand total of four speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology going for it, as well as fast 15W charging capabilities and a handy side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

By no means what we'd conventionally call a powerhouse, the budget-friendly tab does come with an octa-core processor under the hood too, promising to satisfy your portable entertainment needs with ease.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specs
24%off $250 Special BestBuy 21%off $220 Special BestBuy 22%off $180 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 10.5 inches 1920 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Unisoc Tiger T618 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 11
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Is Meta (Facebook) going to beat Apple in a future tech race? A look at Project Nazare
by Rado Minkov,  0
Is Meta (Facebook) going to beat Apple in a future tech race? A look at Project Nazare
FCC listing leaks top charging speed for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A73
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
FCC listing leaks top charging speed for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A73
You can now use Ethereum to tip your favorite Twitter creator
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
You can now use Ethereum to tip your favorite Twitter creator
Spotify releases its Car Thing streaming device for everyone in the U.S.
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Spotify releases its Car Thing streaming device for everyone in the U.S.
A new listing shows possible chipset and new specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
A new listing shows possible chipset and new specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Exynos 2200 gaming tests on the S22 Ultra peg the AMD GPU as cool, weak, and frugal
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Exynos 2200 gaming tests on the S22 Ultra peg the AMD GPU as cool, weak, and frugal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless