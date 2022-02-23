Best Buy has Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 on sale at higher than ever discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





starting discount of $50. With a high-resolution (by sub-$300 standards) display in tow, as well as a relatively large battery under the hood and razor-thin profile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) normally starts at $229.99. But it didn't take long for Amazon to slash 30 bucks off that already reasonable list price , and now Best Buy is stepping up with a heftierdiscount of $50.





Even better, the retailer is selling a 128GB storage variant with 4 gigs of RAM also on deck at $80 under its regular price of $329.99 while charging $219.99 instead of $279.99 for a 4GB memory-packing model with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room.





The entry-level 32GB storage configuration settles for just 3 gigs of the good stuff, mind you, and all three main Galaxy Tab A8 versions are available in both gray and pink gold hues at these new all-time high markdowns for 24 hours only.





In addition to an almost surprisingly sleek design for such an affordable device and a large 10.5-inch screen with a more than decent resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, the latest Galaxy Tab A8 generation also has a grand total of four speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology going for it, as well as fast 15W charging capabilities and a handy side-mounted fingerprint scanner.





By no means what we'd conventionally call a powerhouse, the budget-friendly tab does come with an octa-core processor under the hood too, promising to satisfy your portable entertainment needs with ease.

