Samsung's already affordable Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted for the very first time

Samsung's already affordable Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted for the very first time0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With a little-known Unisoc processor under the hood, as well as a "traditional" 60Hz screen in tow and no S Pen support, this decidedly mid-end and somewhat lackluster model was never expected to capture the limelight for long, but despite starting at a reasonable $229.99 price, the Tab A8 is making headlines today with a discount.
This is the tablet's first-ever discount, mind you, and it's good for all three color options and all three storage configurations. In total, you have nine models to choose from at a special price on Amazon right now, starting with 32 and 64GB variants fetching 30 bucks less than usual.
Keep in mind that only the former comes packing a humble 3 gigs of RAM, while the latter bumps up the memory count to 4GB, which explains its significantly higher $279.99 regular price.
The digital hoarder-friendly 128 gig version, meanwhile, is currently marked down by a heftier $50 from a $329.99 MSRP with 4GB RAM of its own. Naturally, the rest of the specifications are all identical across the board, including a 10.5-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels (and no 90 or 120Hz refresh rate capabilities), a reasonably large 7,040mAh battery capable of 15W fast charging squeezed into a slim 6.9mm body, a surprisingly powerful quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos surround sound, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
All in all, there's plenty of good stuff here to make the Galaxy Tab A8 a solid contender for the title of best budget tablet available today, and the fairly stylish design (at least by sub-$300 standards) is perfectly complemented by a color palette including dark gray, pink gold, and an Amazon-exclusive silver, all of which are on sale at the exact same discounts at the time of this writing.