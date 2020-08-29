Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Samsung Android Tablets

Affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) leaks out

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Aug 29, 2020, 12:01 PM
Affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) leaks out
About four months after it unveiled the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), Samsung is now getting ready to launch another A-series tablet. Apparently called Galaxy Tab A7 (2020), this new slate sports a 10.4-inch screen with 1200 x 2000 pixels and could be released in the first half of September.

Thanks to Evan Blass, we can take a pretty good look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) in two color variants: Gold and Grey. As you can see below, there's nothing spectacular about the design of the Tab A7, but, since this is not an expensive device, that's perfectly fine.

This upcoming Samsung tablet is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 662 - a decent and fairly new mid-range processor that should be able to flawlessly handle most day-to-day tasks. Other features include Android 10, 3 GB of RAM, and a 13 MP rear camera.

According to a Belgian retailer (via GalaxyClub), the Galaxy Tab A7 will be released in Europe on September 12. Reportedly, prices will start at €235 (about $280) for the 32 GB Wi-Fi-only version, going up to €320 ($380) for the 64 GB LTE version.

We assume that September is also when the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) will make it to US shores. We'll be here to let you know exactly when (if) it happens.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
The 5G Galaxy Note 20 series is already a massive success in the UK
Popular stories
4 things you can buy for $1,300 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G's high price has leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless