Affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) leaks out
About four months after it unveiled the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), Samsung is now getting ready to launch another A-series tablet. Apparently called Galaxy Tab A7 (2020), this new slate sports a 10.4-inch screen with 1200 x 2000 pixels and could be released in the first half of September.
This upcoming Samsung tablet is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 662 - a decent and fairly new mid-range processor that should be able to flawlessly handle most day-to-day tasks. Other features include Android 10, 3 GB of RAM, and a 13 MP rear camera.
According to a Belgian retailer (via GalaxyClub), the Galaxy Tab A7 will be released in Europe on September 12. Reportedly, prices will start at €235 (about $280) for the 32 GB Wi-Fi-only version, going up to €320 ($380) for the 64 GB LTE version.
We assume that September is also when the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) will make it to US shores. We'll be here to let you know exactly when (if) it happens.