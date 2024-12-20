Samsung teams up with Netflix and Peacock to offer Galaxy users some nice benefits
Samsung is making new deals with Netflix and Peacock to offer its customers some nice perks to end of the year with. First off, Samsung is teaming up with Netflix to bring its streaming app to the Galaxy Store.
But the best thing about this partnership is that anyone with a Galaxy phone or tablet who visits the Galaxy Store will be able to unlock an exclusive never-before-seen clip from Squid Game, as the second season is set to premiere on December 26 on Netflix.
For those who want even more Squid Game, Netflix recently released the official Squid Game: Unleashed mobile title, which is now available to play on Galaxy Store.
Besides the Netflix partnership, Samsung announced it will offer exclusive promotions with Peacock. The streaming service is offering 3 months of Peacock Premium at no additional charge through June 4, 2025, to all Samsung customers.
This special deal is only available via the Galaxy Store. Peacock also announced that first time subscribers can download the redeem the offer directly within the app.
Last but not least, Samsung revealed that in addition to the recent launch of Netflix and Peacock, Spotify is now available on the Galaxy Store. It’s probably nothing major for those who exclusively use Google Play Store to download their favorite apps and games, but it’s still useful for Galaxy Store fans.
