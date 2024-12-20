Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung teams up with Netflix and Peacock to offer Galaxy users some nice benefits

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apps Games
Squid Game 2
Samsung is making new deals with Netflix and Peacock to offer its customers some nice perks to end of the year with. First off, Samsung is teaming up with Netflix to bring its streaming app to the Galaxy Store.

But the best thing about this partnership is that anyone with a Galaxy phone or tablet who visits the Galaxy Store will be able to unlock an exclusive never-before-seen clip from Squid Game, as the second season is set to premiere on December 26 on Netflix.

The exclusive sneak peek of Squid Game Season 2 will only be available in the Galaxy Store from December 19 to December 26 when the new season premiers. Obviously, the new season of Squid Game can be streamed on the go via a Galaxy smartphone or tablet through the Netflix app (available to download today).

For those who want even more Squid Game, Netflix recently released the official Squid Game: Unleashed mobile title, which is now available to play on Galaxy Store.

Video Thumbnail


Besides the Netflix partnership, Samsung announced it will offer exclusive promotions with Peacock. The streaming service is offering 3 months of Peacock Premium at no additional charge through June 4, 2025, to all Samsung customers.

This special deal is only available via the Galaxy Store. Peacock also announced that first time subscribers can download the redeem the offer directly within the app.

Last but not least, Samsung revealed that in addition to the recent launch of Netflix and Peacock, Spotify is now available on the Galaxy Store. It’s probably nothing major for those who exclusively use Google Play Store to download their favorite apps and games, but it’s still useful for Galaxy Store fans.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless