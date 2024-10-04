Subscribe to access exclusive content
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's rumored subtle curves and why device ergonomics are a big deal

Image from a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra concept
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra concept. | Credit — Technizo Concept

Samsung appears to be finally heeding the call of its users and addressing a long-standing design quirk in its flagship Galaxy S Ultra series: the sharp, often uncomfortable corners. Rumors are swirling that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will adopt a more ergonomic design featuring rounded corners, a seemingly small change that could have a profound impact on the overall user experience. It highlights a crucial factor in our increasingly tech-dependent lives – the importance of device ergonomics, even in the smallest details.

For many, the sharp corners of previous S Ultra models have been a constant source of discomfort, digging into palms and making extended use a literal pain. This issue is particularly noticeable with larger devices like the Ultra, which already push the limits of comfortable one-handed operation. The shift to rounded corners promises a more natural and gentle grip, allowing the phone to rest more comfortably in hand, regardless of how long you're scrolling, gaming, or chatting.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

