Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's rumored subtle curves and why device ergonomics are a big deal

Samsung appears to be finally heeding the call of its users and addressing a long-standing design quirk in its flagship Galaxy S Ultra series: the sharp, often uncomfortable corners. Rumors are swirling that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will adopt a more ergonomic design featuring rounded corners, a seemingly small change that could have a profound impact on the overall user experience. It highlights a crucial factor in our increasingly tech-dependent lives – the importance of device ergonomics, even in the smallest details.For many, the sharp corners of previous S Ultra models have been a constant source of discomfort, digging into palms and making extended use a literal pain. This issue is particularly noticeable with larger devices like the Ultra, which already push the limits of comfortable one-handed operation. The shift to rounded corners promises a more natural and gentle grip, allowing the phone to rest more comfortably in hand, regardless of how long you're scrolling, gaming, or chatting.