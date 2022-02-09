Get $50 off the Galaxy S22 phones with this PhoneArena-exclusive discount

Get $50 off the Galaxy S22 phones with this PhoneArena-exclusive discount0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
During the pre-order period, you can purchase one of the Galaxy S22 devices from the links above with an exclusive $50 worth of instant promotional discount. With this offer, you can get up to $250 worth of discounts if you also purchase other products like the new Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung Freestyle.
Samsung announced its long-awaited Galaxy S22 series today. Just like last year, there are three phones to choose from. These are the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Pricing starts at $799.99 for the Galaxy S22, $999.99 for the Galaxy S22 Plus, and $1,199.99 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. All of these phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and have 5G connectivity.
All Galaxy S22 phones feature LTPO AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only one to come with a built-in S-Pen. It also has the slimmest bezels, bold new looks, and a periscope camera.
Make sure to stay tuned for our full review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Until then, check out our Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Plus vs Galaxy S22 comparison.
You also get a free memory upgrade and up to $700 off the Galaxy S22 device of your choosing if you trade-in an eligible device. Note that the $50 exclusive PhoneArena discount applies when you checkout in Samsung.com. Make sure to also check out our best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals article.
What you need to know about the Galaxy S22 phones
Samsung announced its long-awaited Galaxy S22 series today. Just like last year, there are three phones to choose from. These are the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Pricing starts at $799.99 for the Galaxy S22, $999.99 for the Galaxy S22 Plus, and $1,199.99 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. All of these phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and have 5G connectivity.
The non-Ultra S22 phones can be purchased with 128 or 256GB of storage, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at 128GB and goes up to 1TB. If you purchase from Samsung.com you can also get exclusive color options for all Galaxy S22 devices.
All Galaxy S22 phones feature LTPO AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only one to come with a built-in S-Pen. It also has the slimmest bezels, bold new looks, and a periscope camera.
Make sure to stay tuned for our full review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Until then, check out our Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Plus vs Galaxy S22 comparison.