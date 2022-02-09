 Get $50 off the Galaxy S22 phones with this PhoneArena-exclusive discount - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Last chance to reserve the new Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Last chance to reserve the new Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Samsung Deals

Get $50 off the Galaxy S22 phones with this PhoneArena-exclusive discount

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get $50 off the Galaxy S22 phones with this PhoneArena exclusive discount
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is here, and if you’re one of those people who can’t wait to get their hands on the new phone, but missed the $50 reservation period bonus, we have an exclusive deal for you that you can only get if you order from our PhoneArena links here:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Preorder the S22 Ultra w/ $50 exclusive bonus from PhoneArena, $200 credit, and gifts

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Preorder the S22+ w/ $50 exclusive bonus from PhoneArena, $150 credit, and gifts

Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22

Preorder the S22 w/ $50 exclusive bonus from PhoneArena, $100 credit, and gifts

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Preorder the Tab S8 Ultra w/ $50 exclusive bonus from PhoneArena, $250 credit, and gifts

Gift
Pre-order at Samsung
During the pre-order period, you can purchase one of the Galaxy S22 devices from the links above with an exclusive $50 worth of instant promotional discount. With this offer, you can get up to $250 worth of discounts if you also purchase other products like the new Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung Freestyle.

You also get a free memory upgrade and up to $700 off the Galaxy S22 device of your choosing if you trade-in an eligible device. Note that the $50 exclusive PhoneArena discount applies when you checkout in Samsung.com. Make sure to also check out our best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals article.

What you need to know about the Galaxy S22 phones



Samsung announced its long-awaited Galaxy S22 series today. Just like last year, there are three phones to choose from. These are the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Pricing starts at $799.99 for the Galaxy S22, $999.99 for the Galaxy S22 Plus, and $1,199.99 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. All of these phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and have 5G connectivity.

The non-Ultra S22 phones can be purchased with 128 or 256GB of storage, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at 128GB and goes up to 1TB. If you purchase from Samsung.com you can also get exclusive color options for all Galaxy S22 devices.

All Galaxy S22 phones feature LTPO AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only one to come with a built-in S-Pen. It also has the slimmest bezels, bold new looks, and a periscope camera.

Make sure to stay tuned for our full review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Until then, check out our Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Plus vs Galaxy S22 comparison.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals and preorder bonuses
by Daniel Petrov,  7
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals and preorder bonuses
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals and pre-order gifts
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals and pre-order gifts
Twitter is cutting ties with its two-factor authentication message provider
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Twitter is cutting ties with its two-factor authentication message provider
OnePlus's first tablet may come with Android 12L OS
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
OnePlus's first tablet may come with Android 12L OS
Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: Everything you need to know
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  7
Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: Everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S22: What's in the box?
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  7
Samsung Galaxy S22: What's in the box?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless