Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Cyber Monday: JBL wireless earbuds 50% off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Cyber Monday: JBL wireless earbuds 50% off!

 View
Cyber Monday deals
Catch limited-time Cyber Monday deals on tech before they are gone!
Samsung Deals Cyber Monday

The Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra see a big Cyber Monday discount, but you better hurry

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra see a big Cyber Monday discount, but you better hurry
Currently, the Galaxy S21+ is $250 off its retail price at Amazon. This Cyber Monday deal doesn’t require a trade-in or a network activation, which makes it one of the best we’ve ever seen on this device. The deal is for the Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet versions of the phone. The Galaxy S21 Ultra has also seen a $250 discount at the retail store for both of its color versions, which makes it much more affordable. 

Samsung Galaxy S21+

$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$250 off (21%)
$949 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon
You should hurry up though before the deal expires or Amazon runs out of stock. Make sure to also check out our Best Black Friday Samsung phone deals article.

Galaxy S21+ vs Galaxy S21 Ultra


The Galaxy S21 series was released in January of 2021. All of the phones are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, come with 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave connectivity, and have great 120Hz displays. The Galaxy S21 lineup also features stereo speakers, Gorilla Glass Victus for the screen, and in-display fingerprint recognition across the range.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21+ has a big 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 64MP triple-camera setup. This phone can take great pictures and shoot 8K 24fps video. It has a nice premium built, 8GB of RAM, and a large 4,800mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging. It's the perfect phone for those who want a solid device that feels good and expensive but don’t want to spend more than $1000.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the creme de la creme of the S21 series. It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a QuadHD resolution and a solid battery life. Just like the S21+, it can shoot 8K 24fps video. But the S21 Ultra has a much more impressive camera setup compared to the rest of the Galaxy S21 phones. This phone has a quad-camera system consisting of a 108MP main shooter, a 10MP 10x zoom periscope camera, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It also has an impressive 40MP selfie shooter.

In conclusion, the Galaxy S21+ is good for the average consumer, and at this price, it is a bargain. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is for those who want the best of the best when it comes to specs and camera performance.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 + Galaxy SmartTag bundle this Cyber Monday
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 + Galaxy SmartTag bundle this Cyber Monday
Samsung has a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal for Cyber Monday with deeper discounts
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung has a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal for Cyber Monday with deeper discounts
$450
The Apple Watch 6 plummets to record-low price this Cyber Monday
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The Apple Watch 6 plummets to record-low price this Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday has the Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet at an unbeatable price
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Cyber Monday has the Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet at an unbeatable price
Selected Xperia phones get a 100$ discount for Cyber Monday
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Selected Xperia phones get a 100$ discount for Cyber Monday
$100 off
The Fitbit Sense is 34% off this Cyber Monday
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The Fitbit Sense is 34% off this Cyber Monday
34% OFF
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless