The Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra see a big Cyber Monday discount, but you better hurry

The Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra see a big Cyber Monday discount, but you better hurry0
Samsung’s Galaxy S21+ has a big 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 64MP triple-camera setup. This phone can take great pictures and shoot 8K 24fps video. It has a nice premium built, 8GB of RAM, and a large 4,800mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging. It's the perfect phone for those who want a solid device that feels good and expensive but don’t want to spend more than $1000.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the creme de la creme of the S21 series. It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a QuadHD resolution and a solid battery life. Just like the S21+, it can shoot 8K 24fps video. But the S21 Ultra has a much more impressive camera setup compared to the rest of the Galaxy S21 phones. This phone has a quad-camera system consisting of a 108MP main shooter, a 10MP 10x zoom periscope camera, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It also has an impressive 40MP selfie shooter.
In conclusion, the Galaxy S21+ is good for the average consumer, and at this price, it is a bargain. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is for those who want the best of the best when it comes to specs and camera performance.
Galaxy S21+ vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
Galaxy S21 series was released in January of 2021. All of the phones are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, come with 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave connectivity, and have great 120Hz displays. The Galaxy S21 lineup also features stereo speakers, Gorilla Glass Victus for the screen, and in-display fingerprint recognition across the range.
