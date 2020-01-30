Galaxy S20 accessories could be delayed due to coronavirus outbreak
Online retailer MobileFun says it has already begun receiving emails from top accessory brands and suppliers regarding potentially lengthy delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak. These could severely impact the availability of third-party accessories for the Galaxy S20 series at launch.
The majority of these products are manufactured in China to keep costs as low as possible. But following the government’s recent decision to extend the Chinese New Year holidays until February 9, some manufacturers are already behind schedule.
Supplier Whitestone Dome, for example, had initially planned to ship its first batch of cases during the final week of February. It now expects these to leave warehouses towards the beginning of March, although this could be further delayed if the holidays are extended by another week as rumored.
Fortunately, Samsung itself shouldn’t be too badly affected. The company has a large manufacturing network involving several countries outside of China, with South Korea being especially popular for accessories.
If the coronavirus can be successfully contained, all restrictions on the affected third-party accessory brands should have been lifted by the end of February. However, this is an ongoing situation and things can quickly change.
