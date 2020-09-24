A month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: long-term review

Samsung Bixby vs Google Assistant

Is Bixby better than the Google Assistant? Mostly, no. It lacks the conversational skills of the Google Assistant, and it still doesn’t understand some very basic questions (like “Who is Jason Statham?”). But it is also better-entrenched with OneUI and you can ask it to do specific things within Samsung-made apps. For example, you can just say “Hey, Bixby, open my last viewed file” and the assistant will open the last file you tapped on through the My Files app.Bixby also has no trouble communicating with the Samsung SmartThings hub, which comes pre-installed on OneUI — if you have a smart TV, lights, or whatever else synced up with your phone, you can seamlessly control them with Bixby. To do that with the Google Assistant, you need a synced Google Nest or Google Home.I also tested the “Remember where I parked my car” feature with both assistants and Bixby happened to grab a much more accurate location pin.Bixby uses downloadable “capsules” to communicate with outside apps — sort of like Amazon’s skills. It can work with a wide variety of 3rd party apps, so long as the developers make use of the API. For example, telling Bixby to “play my favorites playlist on Spotify” requires a capsule, since the assistant needs to communicate with the app and request it perform a specific task.This opens a ton of possibilities, but — as of late 2020 — I can’t really say that you can find a ton of capsules out there.You can also train Bixby to listen for the “Hi, Bixby” voice line an infinite amount of times, so you get all of your intonations and all of your regular ambiences covered.All of these different modules, all of the things running in the background, the two assistants vying for my attention, and are definitely taking a toll on the 4,500 mAh battery. In fact, it has been years since I’ve been using a phone that has me sweating over my battery percentages and trying to calculate if I will make it into the night.Mostly, I start off with 100% at 8 AM and am down to about 20% at 7 PM, with about 5 hours of screen time. This is not ideal — the Note 20 Ultra is a phone for the user that has a wireless charger here and there, so they can get some juice throughout the day.I should note, I am using the Exynos variant of the phone. Word out there is that the Snapdragon version (sold in the US) can get about an hour of usage more than its Exynos counterpart. Which is OK, but still not great.It’s a fantastic phone with a very good stylus experience and some of the best cameras you can find on a smartphone. Software-wise, I feel it has a bit too many features for its own good, which undoubtedly take a toll on the battery. Actually, the battery life is its only drawback. If you feel like your lifestyle allows for some mid-day charging and you don’t mind that, it’ll treat you nice.