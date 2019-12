This is the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deal available right now (unlocked)

options





If you want to purchase an unlocked Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ smartphone and you visit Samsung's US website with this in mind, you'll notice that the 256 GB variants of both devices are currently sold at $200 off their original prices. This means you can get a Note 10 256 GB for $749.99, and a Note 10+ 256 GB for $899.99.While Samsung's current Note 10 and Note 10+ prices are attractive, you should know that Microsoft has a more enticing offer involving the two phones. More exactly, in addition to selling the handsets at $200 off, Microsoft allows buyers to pick a gift (valued at up to $99.99) at no extra cost.There are three different gifts that Microsoft can offer for free with the purchase of an unlocked Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+. To be clear, there are threeand you can only choose one of them. The options, pictured below, are: a Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad (normally priced at $99.99), a Samsung Wireless Charging Stand (normally $79.99), and a Samsung Wireless Charger Portable Battery (normally $59.99).Unlike Samsung, Microsoft lets you save $200 on the Galaxy Note 10+ 512 GB, too. This means that this phone is sold for $999.99 instead of $1,199.99.To qualify for Microsoft's offer you don't need to trade in an old handset or to activate your new smartphone. Just buy any unlocked Note 10, pick the free gift to be added to your cart, and that's all.According to Microsoft, its Samsung Galaxy Note 10 promotional offer is valid until January 5. It looks like this is an online-only deal, so you won't find it in Microsoft's brick and mortar stores.