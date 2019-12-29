This is the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deal available right now (unlocked)
There are three different gifts that Microsoft can offer for free with the purchase of an unlocked Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+. To be clear, there are three options and you can only choose one of them. The options, pictured below, are: a Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad (normally priced at $99.99), a Samsung Wireless Charging Stand (normally $79.99), and a Samsung Wireless Charger Portable Battery (normally $59.99).
Unlike Samsung, Microsoft lets you save $200 on the Galaxy Note 10+ 512 GB, too. This means that this phone is sold for $999.99 instead of $1,199.99.
See this Galaxy Note 10 offer HERE at Microsoft
To qualify for Microsoft's offer you don't need to trade in an old handset or to activate your new smartphone. Just buy any unlocked Note 10, pick the free gift to be added to your cart, and that's all.
According to Microsoft, its Samsung Galaxy Note 10 promotional offer is valid until January 5. It looks like this is an online-only deal, so you won't find it in Microsoft's brick and mortar stores.
If you're not sure this deal is for you, you can learn more about the handsets involved by reading our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ review.
