Samsung quietly launches its mid-range Galaxy M23 5G
We reported a few days ago about the 5G version of Galaxy A23, which was tipped to arrive in Europe at some point this month. However, it looks like Samsung decided to go live with yet another mid-range 5G phone, the Galaxy M23.
SamMobile reports that Galaxy M23 is now available for purchase in Brazil for the equivalent of $415, but customers who grab the phone by June 12 will only pay $395 for one. It’s not really a big discount and we’re not even sure if European customers will have to pay a similar price for the Galaxy M23 5G if Samsung decides to bring it to that part of world.
Judging by its specs, it feels that this is the 5G version of Galaxy A23 that was rumored to arrive in Europe earlier this week. It has similar specs with the exception of the chipset and a slightly better camera, but other than that the Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy A23 are the same. More than likely Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy M23 5G in Europe as Galaxy A23 5G, but we won’t know for sure until it happens, so stay tuned for more.
What we do know for sure is that the Galaxy M23 is a mid-tier device powered by a more than decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G chipset, paired with 6GB RAM. Also, the phone boasts a large 6.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, a triple camera setup (50MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP macro camera), and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.
