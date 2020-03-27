Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy M11 leak shows off design, details full specs

by Joshua Swingle
Mar 27, 2020
In recent weeks, several yet-to-be-announced budget smartphones from Samsung have leaked either partially or entirely. Today, another one dubbed the Samsung Galaxy M11 has joined the growing list.

A 6.4-inch Infinity-O display and a huge battery


Following in the footsteps of other Galaxy M-branded devices, the Samsung Galaxy M11 sports a 6.4-inch Infinity-O LCD display complete with a HD+ (1560 x 720p) resolution and relatively standard bezels in terms of thickness.

There is also a punch hole in the top-left corner for the 8-megapixel selfie camera. The latter reportedly supports Face Unlock, Live Focus mode for portrait photos and offers an f/2.0 aperture, but there is no further information available about the selfie camera at the time of writing.

Coupled with the front panel is a metal frame that houses a volume rocker and a power key on the right. The lack of a rear speaker suggests there is instead a bottom-firing speaker on the smartphone, and it is believed to sit alongside a USB-C port.

The aforementioned port enables support for 15W fast charging, which will come in particularly handy because the Galaxy M11 features a massive 5,000mAh battery that is undoubtedly going to produce some brilliant battery life stats, especially when combined with the low-res display.

A triple-camera setup is also included


As per usual, the Galaxy M11’s rear panel is carved entirely out of plastic. It’s home to a fingerprint scanner, the Samsung logo, and a triple-camera system that sits inside a vertical camera module in the top-left corner. 

Leaked specifications point towards the presence of a 13-megapixel f/1.8 main camera which should produce acceptable photos. Samsung has also included a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter that boasts an f/2.2 aperture, although the supported field of view hasn’t been revealed.

Last on the list will be a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor for better portrait shots with the rear camera. Everything is, of course, accompanied by a dedicated LED flash situated to the right of the setup.

Android 10 and a headphone jack are on board


The Samsung Galaxy M11 will arrive powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, per a recent Google Play Console listing. It was used inside last year’s Galaxy A20s and should ensure a decently speedy experience thanks to the 1.8Ghz octa-core processor setup.

Accompanying the latter is reportedly 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage as standard. But if that isn’t enough, a pricier model with 4GB of RAM and a more impressive 64GB of storage is apparently on the way.

In both cases, microSD cards of up to 512GB are supported, meaning customers could theoretically gain access to up to 576GB of storage – pretty impressive for a budget smartphone.

Other features include Android 10 and One UI 2.1 straight out of the box, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for 4G networks.

Samsung Galaxy M11 announcement and colors


The Samsung Galaxy M11 should hit shelves at some point next month. But the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation could force Samsung to delay the device until demand picks up again in global markets.

Either way, you can expect the Galaxy M11 to be available in Black, Purple, and Blue, as visualized in the press images above.

There's no word on pricing yet, but the previous-gen Galaxy M10 cost around $100 at launch and a similar price point is expected this time around.

