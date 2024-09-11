Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung Galaxy M05 gets leaked by Amazon India ahead of launch

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M05
Samsung Galaxy M05 | Image credit: Amazon India
Samsung hasn’t announced the Galaxy M05, yet Amazon India has already listed the phone on its online store. The sequel to the two-year-old Galaxy M04, the upcoming Galaxy M05, seems to be a major upgrade over its predecessor.

First off, the Galaxy M05 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P85 processor, whereas the Galaxy M04 comes with a less powerful MediaTek Helio P35 CPU. Another upgrade over the previous model is the 6.7-inch HD+ display.

The Helio P35 chipset is paired with just 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable via microSD card), which is a bit disappointing considering that the Galaxy M04 comes with the same amount of memory.

On the bright side, the Galaxy M05 has a much better dual camera (50MP + 2MP). Also, the Galaxy M04’s 5-megapixel front-facing camera has been upgraded to an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

However, the battery didn’t get a size upgrade, so the Galaxy M05 is powered by a similar 5,000 battery. The good news is this one has 25W fast charging support, whereas Galaxy M04 only comes with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M05 gets leaked by Amazon India ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy M05 key features | Image credit: Amazon India

The Galaxy M05 will ship with Android 14 right out of the box, but Samsung confirmed that the phone will benefit from up to two Android OS upgrades, and four years of security patches, which is pretty standard for an entry-level Samsung smartphone.

Although Amazon India says the Galaxy M05 was first available on September 3, the phone is still not available for purchase, so it must be a placeholder that didn’t get removed in time.

The only other important piece of information that we wouldn’t like to see listed is the price. Amazon India hasn’t made any mentions of Galaxy M05’s price yet, but we expect this one to cost the same as the Galaxy M04: Rs 8000 ($95 / €85).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Latest News

Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless