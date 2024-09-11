Samsung Galaxy M05 gets leaked by Amazon India ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy M05 | Image credit: Amazon IndiaSamsung hasn’t announced the Galaxy M05, yet Amazon India has already listed the phone on its online store. The sequel to the two-year-old Galaxy M04, the upcoming Galaxy M05, seems to be a major upgrade over its predecessor.
First off, the Galaxy M05 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P85 processor, whereas the Galaxy M04 comes with a less powerful MediaTek Helio P35 CPU. Another upgrade over the previous model is the 6.7-inch HD+ display.
The Helio P35 chipset is paired with just 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable via microSD card), which is a bit disappointing considering that the Galaxy M04 comes with the same amount of memory.
On the bright side, the Galaxy M05 has a much better dual camera (50MP + 2MP). Also, the Galaxy M04’s 5-megapixel front-facing camera has been upgraded to an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.
However, the battery didn’t get a size upgrade, so the Galaxy M05 is powered by a similar 5,000 battery. The good news is this one has 25W fast charging support, whereas Galaxy M04 only comes with 15W fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy M05 key features | Image credit: Amazon India
The Galaxy M05 will ship with Android 14 right out of the box, but Samsung confirmed that the phone will benefit from up to two Android OS upgrades, and four years of security patches, which is pretty standard for an entry-level Samsung smartphone.
Although Amazon India says the Galaxy M05 was first available on September 3, the phone is still not available for purchase, so it must be a placeholder that didn’t get removed in time.
The only other important piece of information that we wouldn’t like to see listed is the price. Amazon India hasn’t made any mentions of Galaxy M05’s price yet, but we expect this one to cost the same as the Galaxy M04: Rs 8000 ($95 / €85).
