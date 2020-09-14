Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung Android

Samsung expected to launch an affordable, camera-centric range of phones this month

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 14, 2020, 3:44 PM
Samsung expected to launch an affordable, camera-centric range of phones this month
Samsung is going to announce a new budget range called Galaxy F at the end of this month, per 91mobiles.

Not a lot is known about the alleged new series at the moment, except that Samsung will focus heavily on camera specs. The price of Galaxy F smartphones is expected to fall in the $200-275 range. 

The Indian market seems to be Samsung's prime target at the moment and it's hard to say if the new phones will be sold elsewhere as well. The company aims to capture online demand in particular.

Last year, the chaebol revealed its plan to double online sales in India with the help of affordable phones and the strategy seems to be working so far. The A and M series are performing quite well in the country, but sales received a setback in Q2 because of the pandemic.

The M series phones were initially only available through Samsung's website and Amazon India, but they can now be bought at brick and mortar stores as well. This implies that the Galaxy F phones won't stay online exclusive forever.

For their price range, the Galaxy M handsets offer pretty decent camera specs, which suggests that the Galaxy F will punch above its weight.

Samsung sure knows how to strike while the iron is hot


According to Counterpoint, Samsung is currently the second-largest vendor in India with a market share of 26 percent. 

Smartphones are apparently among the hottest purchases in the country's burgeoning e-commerce market, which explains Samsung's eagerness to boost its online presence. 

India is also the world's third-largest market for phones and four out of the five most popular brands in the country are Chinese. Currently, these companies are facing a wave of negative sentiments because of the recent skirmishes between China and India. 

