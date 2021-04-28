Samsung's OLED displays outgrow phones to land in affordable Galaxy Book Pro 360 convertible

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.











Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 $1199 99 Pre-order at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book Pro $999 99 Pre-order at Samsung So far, so good, we've seen OLED laptops before, and the Gigabyte AERO model with 4K OLED panel even won the Red Dot Design Award recently. The kicker with the new Galaxy Books, though, is that Samsung finally makes OLED laptops affordable. The aforementioned AERO is north of $2000, while the Galaxy Book Pro starts at just $999. What else is there?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro vs Galaxy Book Pro 360 specs and display sizes





Available in both 13" and 15" variants, the 1080p OLED panels of the two laptops are VESA certified when it comes to wide color gamut coverage, and have 500 nits of peak brightness, akin to what "creator" laptops for $2000-$3000 offer.





They are powered by the latest 11th generation Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors with the respective Iris graphics or even dedicated MX450 cards. RAM ranges are from 8GB to 32GB, and storage runs up to 1TB, depending on the model of your choosing. Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-C, and microSD slots round up the great offering, while media is handled by a 720p web camera and AKG-branded speakers.









The 65W chargers fill up the 63Wh (Galaxy Book Pro 13") or 68Wh (Galaxy Book Pro 15") battery packs very quickly and while all sport the fastest Wi-fi 6E available, the smaller 13" models come with optional 5G (Pro360) or LTE (Pro) connectivity modules.





Now, for the Galaxy Book Pro vs Galaxy Book Pro360 differences, these span beyond the color schemes. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is heavier than the Pro, due to the extra tough housing and hinge that allow you to flip the display 360 degrees to make it a tablet of sorts. It also comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus in the box.









Don't get us wrong the Pro360 is still one of the thinnest, lightest 13" or 15" laptops available, at just 1.39kg for the heaviest 15" model and 1.1kg for the 13" model with 5G connectivity. The Galaxy Book Pro, however, takes the compact laptop game to LG Gram levels, at just 1.05kg for the 15" model, and 0.87kg for the 13" Wi-fi version.









Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 price, colors, and release date





Galaxy Book Pro price: from $999.99 (13") / $1099.99 (15")

Galaxy Book Pro 360 price: from $1199.99 (13") / $1299.99 (15")

Galaxy Book Pro colors: Mystic Navy, Silver, Bronze

Galaxy Book Pro 360 colors: Mystic Silver, Blue, Pink Gold

Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 release date: May 14, preorders start April 28

Samsung will be releasing the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 in the US on May 14, with preorders beginning right now after the Galaxy Book Unpacked event.





Any takers for the cheapest OLED display laptops out there with long battery life, fast charging, all the modern connectivity accoutrements, and HDR displays? We certainly hope that other laptop makers will follow suit with the switch to OLED in due course seeing what Samsung did with the new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360.

The long-rumored yet elusive cheap laptops with OLED displays are now a fact, and, surprise, surprise, Samsung is the culprit. You read that right, the new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptops and convertibles - Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro360 - have AMOLED display panels in all their variants, big and small.