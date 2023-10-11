Grab a brand-new Galaxy A54 with a sweet $120 discount trough this awesome Prime Day deal
The Galaxy A54 is Samsung's latest mid-ranger, and it's probably the phone you are looking for if you want a smartphone with good performance without breaking the bank. Well, if this is the phone you've been eyeing, you'll be pleased to learn that it's currently available for $120 off its usual price for Amazon Prime Day.
However, we suggest you act fast on this deal since we are literally hours away from Prime Day's season finale, which means there is not much time left to get a brand-new Galaxy A54 with a sweet discount
.
Typically priced at $449.99, the Galaxy A54 undoubtedly gives you a certain level of flagship experience at a much more affordable price. But now that it’s $120 cheaper, it’s an irresistible choice for bargain hunters, at least it seems so to us. Keep in mind that you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the awesome deal.
With its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth refresh rate of 120Hz, the device is a delight to use. You can expect browsing social media and watching videos to be as enjoyable with this handset as possible.
On the performance front, you can expect an occasional stutter here and there, but it’s not something most people can’t put up with. If you’re into incredibly demanding gaming titles, you might be better off with another phone. But in case you’re not – you should be pretty satisfied with the phone’s overall performance.
If you’re into taking loads and loads of photos, you’d find the Galaxy A54 a suitable companion. Samsung equipped the handset with a triple camera configuration on the back, with a 50MP main sensor, assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 5MP macro camera. The selfie shooter boasts a snappy 32MP, so you can rest assured that your selfies will look just as smashing as photos taken with the rear camera.
Overall, the Galaxy A54 is a stunningly good mid-ranger, in our opinion. If you’ve always wanted to get one but were put off by its regular retail price, now might be the ideal time to get one.
This handset looks exceptionally sleek as it features an improved design over the previous model. It’s not just beautiful, though, for Samsung ensured its mid-ranger packs a punch when it comes to performance, too.
As for its battery life, the smartphone lasts over 16 hours of web browsing and more than seven hours and a half of video streaming, according to our battery tests. That should be more than enough to get you through a busy day.
