Samsung Galaxy A23 receives Bluetooth certification and goes live on support page
The Samsung Galaxy A23 is listed with model code SM-A235F/DSN. This model name confirms the phone will have dual-SIM support, as the DS letters should stand for exactly this feature. The model name of the phone is listed on Bluetooth’s SIG website as SM-A235N.
Samsung Galaxy A23 specs
Even though Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A smartphone received its Bluetooth certification, there were no new specs revealed.
However, a phone by the model name of SM-A235F was spotted on Geekbench recently. According to that, the Galaxy A23 will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone will run Android 12 out of the box.
Galaxy A23 leaked renders
According to earlier rumors, the non-5G version of the Galaxy A23 will feature a 6.4-inch LCD screen with a teardrop-style notch. It will have a 50MP main camera too.
Samsung is also reported to launch a 5G version of the phone with a bigger, 6.55-inch display and a quad-camera system. The phone is alleged to have a thickness of 8.5mm. The main camera will again be a 50MP sensor and be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The Galaxy A23 5G is reportedly going to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
As mentioned earlier, the phone should be close to release. It will probably arrive in Europe, but there is no word on whether it will come to North America too.