Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A23 receives Bluetooth certification and goes live on support page

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Samsung Galaxy A23 receives Bluetooth certification and goes live on support page
Rumors about the first Samsung Galaxy A-series phone for 2022 have been circulating for months now. One of the first phones from the series to make its debut is reported to be the Galaxy A23. The phone should now be close to launch, as its official Russian support page has gone live. The phone has also received a Bluetooth SIG certification.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is listed with model code SM-A235F/DSN. This model name confirms the phone will have dual-SIM support, as the DS letters should stand for exactly this feature. The model name of the phone is listed on Bluetooth’s SIG website as SM-A235N.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specs


Even though Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A smartphone received its Bluetooth certification, there were no new specs revealed.

However, a phone by the model name of SM-A235F was spotted on Geekbench recently. According to that, the Galaxy A23 will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone will run Android 12 out of the box.

According to earlier rumors, the non-5G version of the Galaxy A23 will feature a 6.4-inch LCD screen with a teardrop-style notch. It will have a 50MP main camera too.

Samsung is also reported to launch a 5G version of the phone with a bigger, 6.55-inch display and a quad-camera system. The phone is alleged to have a thickness of 8.5mm. The main camera will again be a 50MP sensor and be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy A23 5G is reportedly going to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As mentioned earlier, the phone should be close to release. It will probably arrive in Europe, but there is no word on whether it will come to North America too.

