Samsung Android 5G

Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 4G & 5G get detailed in new leak

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 14, 2021, 6:12 AM
Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 4G &amp; 5G get detailed in new leak
The Galaxy A32 5G is already an incredibly cheap 5G phone. Samsung, however, is determined to make 5G even more affordable with the upcoming Galaxy A22 5G, which has now leaked in full alongside its 4G sibling courtesy of 91Mobiles.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G


Kicking things off with the 5G model, leaked press renders corroborate previously leaked images of the smartphone. Samsung has chosen a square camera module and triple-camera setup for the back.

A 48-megapixel camera reportedly leads the way alongside unspecified 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooters. If previous Galaxy A-series models are anything to go by, though, these cameras likely act as macro and depth sensors respectively.

Turning the budget Galaxy A22 5G over reveals a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ display. Samsung has chosen LCD tech over AMOLED, which explains the use of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Enabling 5G network connectivity is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, also found inside the recently launched Realme 8 5G. There’s no word on storage and RAM yet, but a 5,000mAh battery is part of the package.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G


The 4G LTE version of the Galaxy A22 looks a lot like the 5G model, but there are some important differences both inside and out that are worth mentioning. The display still measures in at 6.4-inches, for example, only this time the resolution has been downgraded to HD+ and the V-shaped notch has been switched out for a U-shaped implementation.

Samsung has also done away with the LCD tech, instead opting for an AMOLED display with thinner bezels on the Galaxy A22 4G. That, in turn, has allowed the brand to add an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The rear camera bump is a little different too. It no longer has a metal strip around it and now houses four sensors. There’s a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP setup, with these likely acting as main, ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensors in that order.

As for the inside, it retains the 5,000mAh battery and swaps MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 for the Helio G80, the same chipset found inside the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G/5G announcement and colors


Both the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and A22 5G should be announced in the coming months, if not weeks. Their prices haven’t leaked, but the renders above point to four colors — Black, Purple, White, and Green.

