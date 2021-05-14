Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 4G & 5G get detailed in new leak

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G/5G announcement and colors





The rear camera bump is a little different too. It no longer has a metal strip around it and now houses four sensors. There’s a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP setup, with these likely acting as main, ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensors in that order.As for the inside, it retains the 5,000mAh battery and swaps MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 for the Helio G80, the same chipset found inside the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G.Both the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and A22 5G should be announced in the coming months, if not weeks. Their prices haven’t leaked, but the renders above point to four colors — Black, Purple, White, and Green.