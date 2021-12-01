Samsung's cheapest 5G phone apparently has another ace up its sleeve

Samsung Galaxy A13 - the rumored successor to the company's fairly successful Galaxy A12 - is expected to be the South Korean titan's most affordable 5G handset and may also offer pretty impressive camera specs and decent hardware. Apparently, the phone has another ace up its sleeve too: a high refresh rate screen.





SamMobile A guide video for the device uploaded by AT&T (via) appears to have revealed that the phone sports a 90Hz display. Although the video doesn't explicitly say that the phone supports a high refresh rate, the display settings show Motion smoothness and since an entry-level device is unlikely to offer a 120Hz screen, we surmise that the phone features a 90Hz screen.













The video has also revealed that the device will have the same front design as its predecessor. The rumored 8MP front camera sits in a waterdrop notch and the device has a chunky chin. The screen will be LCD with an FHD+ resolution.





The back is not completely visible in the video. Concept renders of the device showcase a vertical camera array with three sensors, but that this doesn't align with a report that claims the device will feature a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth module.





The Galaxy A13 will seemingly be fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, which will be mated with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 3.5mm headphone jack will likely be retained and the fingerprint reader will be embedded into the power button.





The device is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery and it will come in black, white, blue, and red. The phone will likely run Android 11 at launch.





The Galaxy A12 was revealed in November last year and it goes for $180 in the US. The A13 will likely be similarly priced and sounds like a threat to today's most sought-after affordable 5G smartphones