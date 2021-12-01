Samsung's cheapest 5G phone apparently has another ace up its sleeve

Samsung's cheapest 5G phone apparently has another ace up its sleeve0
Samsung Galaxy A13 - the rumored successor to the company's fairly successful Galaxy A12 - is expected to be the South Korean titan's most affordable 5G handset and may also offer pretty impressive camera specs and decent hardware. Apparently, the phone has another ace up its sleeve too: a high refresh rate screen.
The video has also revealed that the device will have the same front design as its predecessor. The rumored 8MP front camera sits in a waterdrop notch and the device has a chunky chin. The screen will be LCD with an FHD+ resolution.
The Galaxy A13 will seemingly be fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, which will be mated with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 3.5mm headphone jack will likely be retained and the fingerprint reader will be embedded into the power button.
The device is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery and it will come in black, white, blue, and red. The phone will likely run Android 11 at launch.
The Galaxy A12 was revealed in November last year and it goes for $180 in the US. The A13 will likely be similarly priced and sounds like a threat to today's most sought-after affordable 5G smartphones.