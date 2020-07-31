This new Samsung Galaxy phone is free if you join T-Mobile
The Samsung Galaxy A11 is an affordable Android 10 smartphone that went on sale in the US earlier this month - first at Verizon, then at AT&T and Metro by T-Mobile. As of this week, T-Mobile itself is offering this handset, too.
The Galaxy A11 looks okay for a cheap phone and sports a 6.4-inch display with 720 x 1560 pixels - this isn't an AMOLED panel (used by Samsung on more expensive handsets), but an LCD one, so colors are less vivid on it. The A11 further features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, a triple rear camera, 32 GB of storage space, microSD card support, and a pretty generous 4,000 mAh battery.
A bit disappointingly, the Galaxy A11 only has 2 GB of RAM, which is fine for most tasks, but the phone will likely become laggy when a lot of apps are simultaneously open.
The Samsung Galaxy A11 is largely similar (in features and size) to the LG K51, another Android 10 handset that's free when you join T-Mobile. So you may want to check that smartphone, too, if you're not sure you like the A11.