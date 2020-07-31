T-Mobile Samsung Deals

This new Samsung Galaxy phone is free if you join T-Mobile

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jul 31, 2020, 6:02 PM
This new Samsung Galaxy phone is free if you join T-Mobile
The Samsung Galaxy A11 is an affordable Android 10 smartphone that went on sale in the US earlier this month - first at Verizon, then at AT&T and Metro by T-Mobile. As of this week, T-Mobile itself is offering this handset, too.

While the Samsung Galaxy A11 normally costs $180, you can get it for free if you join T-Mobile, purchase the phone on a 24-month payment plan, and activate a new line of service on a qualifying plan.

The Galaxy A11 looks okay for a cheap phone and sports a 6.4-inch display with 720 x 1560 pixels - this isn't an AMOLED panel (used by Samsung on more expensive handsets), but an LCD one, so colors are less vivid on it. The A11 further features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, a triple rear camera, 32 GB of storage space, microSD card support, and a pretty generous 4,000 mAh battery.

A bit disappointingly, the Galaxy A11 only has 2 GB of RAM, which is fine for most tasks, but the phone will likely become laggy when a lot of apps are simultaneously open.



The Samsung Galaxy A11 is largely similar (in features and size) to the LG K51, another Android 10 handset that's free when you join T-Mobile. So you may want to check that smartphone, too, if you're not sure you like the A11.

Related phones

Galaxy A11
Samsung Galaxy A11 View Full specs
$150 Samsung Galaxy A11 on
$125 Samsung Galaxy A11 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

