Samsung confirms the Galaxy A series is gaining new members later this week

By
Samsung Galaxy A Series
Samsung Galaxy logo
Samsung has formally announced that its next Galaxy A series phones will be introduced on March 2. Sadly, each new product that Samsung is about to launch gets leaked days ahead of the official unveiling, and the stars of the company’s next event are no exception.

A comprehensive leak spoiled the mystery for Samsung fans, as it contained the complete specs sheets of all three devices the handset maker is expected to announce later this week: Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26.

The teaser posted by Samsung on its official website doesn’t mention any phone, just that they are part of the “Galaxy A Series.” Obviously, there might be surprises, but it’s unlikely that Samsung will introduce any other products besides the three phones that have already been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy A Series launch event teaser | Image credit: Samsung

For those who missed the previous leak, here is a quick rundown of what the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 are all about:

Samsung Galaxy A56 rumored specs
  • 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
  • Samsung Exynos 1580 CPU.
  • 8GB RAM.
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization; 12MP secondary wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture; 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
12MP front-facing camera.
  • 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A56 | Image credit: Winfuture.de

Samsung Galaxy A36 rumored specs
  • 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7+.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 CPU.
  • 6/8GB RAM.
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization; 8MP secondary wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture; 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
  • 12MP front-facing camera.
  • 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A36 | Image credit: Winfuture.de

Samsung Galaxy A26 rumored specs
  • 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass.
  • Samsung Exynos 1380 CPU.
  • 6/8GB RAM.
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization; 8MP secondary wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture; 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
  • 13MP front-facing camera.
  • 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A26 | Image credit: Winfuture.de

Out of the three Galaxy A Series phone to be announced on March 2, it looks like just one of them is going to be available in the United States, and that’s the Galaxy A36.

Samsung didn’t launch the Galaxy A55 in the US last year, but it did bring the Galaxy A54 to the country, so it remains to be seen what’s going to happen with the Galaxy A56.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

