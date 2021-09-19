Popular Samsung Galaxy A and M phones plagued with a mysterious problem

SamMobile Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A series handsets and budget M range smartphones have been impacted by an unidentified flaw that freezes them and make them restart on their own, reports









Samsung is yet to comment on the problem. Some impacted owners were told by Samsung service centers to replace their motherboard, something that costs more than $100. It's also worth mentioning that the devices are powered by Samsung's Exynos chips.





That's not to say that the issue reflects a problem with Samsung's processors. It could also be a software-related problem. At the moment, nothing seems to be working, including factory reset, so hopefully, Samsung will get to it soon.





Samsung's renewed focus on midtier phones has helped it keep sales afloat in recent times. A problem like this one is the last thing the company would want, especially in the world's second-largest smartphone market