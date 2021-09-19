Popular Samsung Galaxy A and M phones plagued with a mysterious problem

Popular Samsung Galaxy A and M phones plagued with a mysterious problem0
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A series handsets and budget M range smartphones have been impacted by an unidentified flaw that freezes them and make them restart on their own, reports SamMobile.
Owners of the Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s, and Galaxy A51 (which was one of the best-selling phones of 2020) have reported these issues. The problem sometimes puts devices in a boot loop. This has been going on for a couple of months. For now, it appears that only the Indian models have been impacted.
That's not to say that the issue reflects a problem with Samsung's processors. It could also be a software-related problem. At the moment, nothing seems to be working, including factory reset, so hopefully, Samsung will get to it soon.