Samsung Android

Popular Samsung Galaxy A and M phones plagued with a mysterious problem

Anam Hamid
By
0
Popular Samsung Galaxy A and M phones plagued with a mysterious problem
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A series handsets and budget M range smartphones have been impacted by an unidentified flaw that freezes them and make them restart on their own, reports SamMobile.

Owners of the Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s, and Galaxy A51 (which was one of the best-selling phones of 2020) have reported these issues. The problem sometimes puts devices in a boot loop. This has been going on for a couple of months. For now, it appears that only the Indian models have been impacted. 

Samsung is yet to comment on the problem. Some impacted owners were told by Samsung service centers to replace their motherboard, something that costs more than $100. It's also worth mentioning that the devices are powered by Samsung's Exynos chips.

That's not to say that the issue reflects a problem with Samsung's processors. It could also be a software-related problem. At the moment, nothing seems to be working, including factory reset, so hopefully, Samsung will get to it soon.

Samsung's renewed focus on midtier phones has helped it keep sales afloat in recent times. A problem like this one is the last thing the company would want, especially in the world's second-largest smartphone market

