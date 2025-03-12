Samsung Foundry drops further behind TSMC after disasterous Q4

TSMC is the largest contract chip foundry in the world. Looking at its roll call of customers, you can see why it is number one. After all, the Taiwan-based foundry manufactures chips based on designs submitted by companies such as Apple , Nvidia, AMD, MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Broadcom. Data compiled by TrendForce that was published by The Chosun Daily says that during the fourth quarter of 2024, TSMC's market share rose 2.4 percentage points to 67.1%





That means approximately two out of every three chips produced during the last three months of the year were built by TSMC. As for second place Samsung Foundry, its market share dropped 1 full percentage point from 9.1% to 8.1% during the same quarter. Sammy's foundry has had to deal with poor yields on its advanced chips which this year did result in the use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy application processor (AP) on every Galaxy S25 series unit.





Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 + in all markets except for the U.S., China, and Canada. A repeat could be in store for next year's Galaxy S26 line unless Samsung Foundry can hike its yield on 2nm production from the current 30% before mass production of the Exynos 2600 AP begins. If there is enough of an improvement, the Exynos 2600 SoC will power theand+ in all markets except for the U.S., China, and Canada.

But we digress. The gap in market share between TSMC and Samsung Foundry increased sequentially from 55.6% in Q3 to 59% in Q4. TrendForce says that TSMC is benefiting from the AI buzz as demand for Nvidia's GPU chips used for AI training, inference (predictions and decisions), and computing picks up. Those chips are made by TSMC.









You might be wondering which foundry is in third place behind Samsung Foundry. That would be China's largest foundry, SMIC. While the latter appears to be handling the production of Huawei's APs, it also could be making some money building Huawei's Ascend AI accelerators. Long-time PhoneArena readers probably are aware that thanks to U.S. sanctions, SMIC cannot purchase extreme ultraviolet lithography machines preventing SMIC from building chips using a process node more advanced than 7nm.





TSMC generated $26.85 billion in revenue during Q4 2024, a gain of 14.1% year-over-year. Samsung Foundry's Q4 revenue declined 1.4% to $3.26 billion.

