Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung Foundry's new chief reveals plan to take on TSMC and keep SMIC away

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors
Samsung Foundry employees in a clean room holding three silicon wafers.
The former coach of the New York Giants, Bill Parcells, once said "You are what your record says you are." Well, if you're Samsung Foundry that isn't good. TSMC is the world's leading foundry with a 65% market share and a star-studded client lineup that includes Apple, Nvidia, MediaTek, Qualcomm, and even Intel to name a few. While Samsung Foundry currently has a market share of approximately 18%, good enough for second place after TSMC, its lead over the third-place foundry has been slipping.

Despite its inability to obtain an extreme ultraviolet lithography machine (U.S. and Dutch sanctions, you know), China's SMIC is in third place and was just 3.3 percentage points behind Samsung Foundry during the third quarter of this year. That compares to the 5.8% lead Samsung Foundry held over SMIC during the second quarter of 2024.

Even though Samsung Foundry was the first to use Gate-all-around (GAA) transistors with its 3nm node (TSMC will start using GAA next year with its 2nm production), Samsung Foundry hasn't seen much demand for its services at 3nm. GAA transistors use vertically placed horizontal nanosheets allowing the gate to cover the channel on all four sides. This reduces current leakage and improves the drive current resulting in chips with enhanced performance and better energy efficiency.

Samsung Foundry wants process leadership as it takes on TSMC at the op and SMIC behind it.
Samsung Foundry has a two-part plan to help it battle TSMC and stay ahead of SMIC. | Image credit-Samsung Foundry

Samsung Foundry's main problem is its low yield which means not enough of the chips produced from silicon wafers are usable. This hikes the cost of the chips to clients since more wafers are required to produce the quantity of chips ordered. Samsung Foundry's 2nm yield has reportedly been in the 20%-30% area while TSMC's test runs at 2nm have been in the 60% range, closer to the 70% typically required to start mass production.

Samsung has promoted Han Jin-man to president of its company-wide foundry business from his executive role related to Samsung's U.S. chip facilities. He has a "two-track strategy" to help Samsung Foundry take on TSMC while holding off SMIC. Han's plan is to increase Samsung Foundry's yield on its 2nm production. That sounds easier said than done, and he says a higher yield will keep clients from leaving Samsung Foundry for TSMC. He also says that he will bring in more business for legacy nodes of 10nm and higher in order to make sure that the fabs are running closer to full capacity.

While it sounds like a plan, whether both parts can be accomplished is not known. And even if both parts can be done, it still isn't known whether this plan can make Samsung Foundry more of a threat to TSMC while allowing it to pull away from SMIC.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is selling like hot cakes with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is selling like hot cakes with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless