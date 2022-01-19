Samsung Display teases future shape-shifting devices with tri-folding Flex screens

Samsung Display teases future shape-shifting devices with tri-folding Flex screens0
Samsung Display, the company's subsidiary responsible for the development of all things screen and flexible OLED, recently showcased a number of shape-shifting panels and design concepts at the CES 2022 expo that go beyond the vertical or horizontal folders like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Flip 3. It has now released a promo video which demonstrates some of those concepts in action.
- Samsung Flex Bar: horizontal folders like in the Z Flip line.
- Samsung Flex Square: vertical folders like the Z Fold series.
- Samsung Flex G: tri-folding device whose shorter ends overlap, the screen could be folded inward or outward.
- Samsung Flex S: a simpler tri-folding structure with three equal parts that unfurl into a widescreen format.
- Samsung Flex Note: a foldable laptop whose halves can be used as both a screen or an input area.
- Samsung Flex Slide: a slidable display where the two ends can be pulled apart to form a larger panel.
- Samsung Flex Roll: a rollable display device where most of the screen can be tucked at one end when not needed.
The Flex Note unfurls to a 17.3" OLED panel and then shuts down to something akin to a 13" laptop, and if the CES 2022 expo and its crazy laptop form factors is any indication, Samsung is already planning a retail device based on the prototype.
Here's another Samsung Display hands-on video that clearly demonstrates how the G and S foldable device concepts differ in terms of interface adaptation and ergonomics as within those two lines there are a few sub-concepts that can be folded in different ways and are of different sizes, too.