Samsung Display teases future shape-shifting devices with tri-folding Flex screens









Samsung 's next generation of flexible, rollable, or sliding display prototypes should be watched with attention as some of those will inevitably come to fruition, as the Fold and Flip lines have now clearly demonstrated, after being in the prototype and demo stage for a few CES expos running. Here's what the Samsung Display future holds:





Samsung Flex Bar: horizontal folders like in the Z Flip line.

Samsung Flex Square: vertical folders like the Z Fold series.

Samsung Flex G: tri-folding device whose shorter ends overlap, the screen could be folded inward or outward.

Samsung Flex S: a simpler tri-folding structure with three equal parts that unfurl into a widescreen format.

Samsung Flex Note: a foldable laptop whose halves can be used as both a screen or an input area.

Samsung Flex Slide: a slidable display where the two ends can be pulled apart to form a larger panel.

Samsung Flex Roll: a rollable display device where most of the screen can be tucked at one end when not needed.





Some of these concepts and the foldable prototypes that Samsung developed seem to overlap with the naming scheme as the G and S are both basically tri-folding device prototypes that it has been issued many patents over, for instance, or the Roll and Slide options.



The Flex Note unfurls to a 17.3" OLED panel and then shuts down to something akin to a 13" laptop, and if the CES 2022 expo and its crazy laptop form factors is any indication, Samsung is already planning a retail device based on the prototype.







Here's another Samsung Display hands-on video that clearly demonstrates how the G and S foldable device concepts differ in terms of interface adaptation and ergonomics as within those two lines there are a few sub-concepts that can be folded in different ways and are of different sizes, too.





Samsung Display, the company's subsidiary responsible for the development of all things screen and flexible OLED, recently showcased a number of shape-shifting panels and design concepts at the CES 2022 expo that go beyond the vertical or horizontal folders like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Flip 3. It has now released a promo video which demonstrates some of those concepts in action.