Samsung reportedly facing issues in its plan to beat Apple silicon

Samsung Processors
Using the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The same problems that haunted Samsung Foundry in 2024 are apparently back (translated source) again to throw a wrench in the company’s plans. Contrary to previous reports — which a spokesperson told me were untrue — Samsung Foundry is continuing with its plans to manufacture 2 nm chipsets. However yield issues persist as Samsung keeps its fingers crossed for a renaissance of Exynos processors.

Work on 2 nm chipset production is underway but the yield rates are reportedly in the single digits, far below the acceptable minimum to ensure a profitable business model. Samsung remains confident that it will resolve these issues in time and be able to manufacture a 2 nm Exynos chipset.

Apple — which uses TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) for its chipsets — may introduce 2 nm iPhone models this year. If it does then it would be crucial for Samsung to do the same simply for optics. Modern chip measurements barely tell the full story and these terms are mostly marketing for the average consumer.

Samsung also allegedly plans to manufacture the Exynos 2600 using its 2 nm process. The upcoming Exynos 2500 will be a 3 nm chipset and will debut in the new Galaxy Z series phones.


While single digit yield percentages may seem pretty bad I do think that Samsung Foundry will get there pretty soon. Throughout 2024 the company had a lot of trouble with its 3 nm chipset production. However, after much trial and error, the foundry eventually stabilized the process and is now looking to make the aforementioned Exynos 2500.

The biggest problem that Samsung Foundry is facing is a lack of customers. Because of this Samsung has reduced the budget for its foundry and has also explored other options. For example Samsung asked TSMC to manufacture Exynos chipsets but the latter refused the offer. Mounting Snapdragon costs have also prompted MediaTek to offer Samsung its chips at lucrative discounts.

But once the 2 nm process is stabilized as well the foundry won’t need outside help anymore. And I have my fingers crossed that these new Exynos processors can do for the Galaxy phones what Apple silicon has done for the iPhone and MacBook.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

