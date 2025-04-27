Samsung’s next Exynos chip will be made using Meta’s AI

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

After a challenging 2024 Samsung Foundry has been taking steps to ensure that Exynos can be brought back to the market as soon as possible. This apparently (translated source) includes enlisting the help of Meta’s recently released AI model Llama 4.

Before this Samsung made use of its own AI model to help with the semiconductor business. However the AI model has been said to not be as efficient or capable as external AI models available for use. Using Llama 4 shows once more that Samsung is very serious about Exynos being the future of its devices.

Llama 4 will be used exclusively locally within Samsung and will not be connected to the outside world to reduce the risk of data being stolen. The AI will be made available to employees for helping out with anything ranging from handling documents to designing chipsets. Samsung hopes that by using Llama 4 it will be able to speed up the process of bringing Exynos to a viable state.

Video Thumbnail
The Samsung Galaxy S25 phones use a Snapdragon chipset. | Video credit — Samsung

Samsung Foundry recently stabilized its 3 nm chipset manufacturing process and immediately began work on its 2 nm processes. After having had to use Snapdragon across all of the Galaxy S25 models around the world, Samsung wants to debut the Exynos 2600 with the Galaxy S26. On that end Samsung is making excellent progress on a 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset.

Apple — Samsung’s largest rival — uses its in-house chips called Apple silicon for the iPhone, Mac, MacBook and more. The company launched its first cellular modem this year with the iPhone 16e as it continues to move towards drastically increased self-sufficiency. Samsung aims to do something similar with the Exynos chips which have historically lagged behind their Snapdragon counterparts.

I am a strong proponent of Exynos because I think that Samsung could achieve similar hardware and software synergy as Apple if it uses its own chipsets. As it stands the iPhone and Mac products have excellent performance and battery efficiency because of Apple silicon.

And perhaps Llama 4 will help Samsung get to that level as well.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
