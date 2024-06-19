Samsung explains how your Galaxy phone fights modern threats and stays secure

– Samsung, June 2024



Recommended Stories

This is where Samsung claims its Message Guard feature steps in to tackle potential threats embedded within received images. It isolates suspicious files, placing them in a secure zone on your device. During this quarantine phase, Message Guard carefully examines each file, ensuring it poses no risk to the rest of your device by processing it under controlled conditions.Message Guard is compatible with multiple widely used messaging apps, including the ones by Google and Samsung, Messenger, Telegram, and WhatsApp. It operates silently in the background, ensuring constant protection without needing to be activated in any way.Every day we hear about cybersecurity threats affecting everyone from regular users to businesses. These threats can sneak into networks, compromise data, and wreak havoc on devices. They come in various forms, like malware and phishing, often lurking invisibly until it is too late. That is why using your phone's security features is vital. And don't forget to keep up with the latest software updates and security patches to stay protected from these sneaky attacks.