Samsung explains how its Galaxy ProVisual Engine helps you take better photos and videos

Images via Samsung

Post processing to the rescue

We all know that conditions are not always optimal for getting the best shot, and this is where "fixing it in post" can make a difference. Samsung can help with a variety of tools at your disposal when using the S24 Ultra.One of these, which has been extensively showcased, is Generative Edit, which uses AI to help you adjust objects in the image and artificially fill in the background so that it looks like the photo was taken that way. This is perfect for tasks like straightening the angle or resizing a photo after the fact.However, if what you are seeking is a more comprehensive pro editing tool, Samsung's got that too. Galaxy's popular companion editing app, Enhance-X, has received a new feature that can help you tell the story you intended to, even if you weren't able to properly capture it from the start.Camera Shift lets you shift your photo's perspective, giving you that last chance to adjust whether your photo was taken from above, below, or straight at the subject. It might seem like a small thing, but changing the angle slightly can mean the difference between making your subject appear smaller, more relatable, or bigger than life.