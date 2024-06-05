Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung has ended support for three Galaxy handsets. No longer will the Galaxy A 51 5G, the Galaxy A41, and the Galaxy M01 receive updates of any kind. For example, not only will this trio not receive any more Android updates but starting this month none of these phones will be receiving security updates as well. However, if a very critical vulnerability is discovered, we can't rule out Sammy taking extraordinary measures by pushing out an update to models that have lost support. It has been done before.

The Galaxy A51 5G was released at the end of April 2020 running Android 10 and now it has been upgraded to Android 13.The Galaxy A41, released in May 2020 with Android 10, has been updated to Android 12 and has received security updates until now. The Galaxy M01 hit the market in June 2020 and like the A41, it had Android 10 pre-installed out of the box and was updated to Android 12. It also lost security updates starting with the June release this month.

If you're curious as to why these three phones have lost support, it's because all of them were promised four years of security updates which have now expired. Our review of the Galaxy A51 noted that despite the outstanding battery life and spectacular AMOLED display, the phone was not considered to be a competitive threat to the first mid-range Pixel model, the Pixel 3a. We gave the phone a score of 7 out of a possible 10.

The screen also got a great write-up in our review of the Galaxy A41. We also pointed out how the cameras delivered great photos under good lighting. We did pan the application processor (AP), the 12nm Mediatek MT6768 aka the Helio P65. The in-display fingerprint scanner was too laggy, and the speaker was low. The A41 earned a 7.5 rating out of 10. We didn't review the Galaxy M01.

If you own any of these three phones and you're looking for a replacement, you might try the Galaxy A55 which features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the 5nm Exynos 1480 AP along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of  storage. The phone has a triple camera set-up in the back which includes a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP Macro camera for close ups. It comes with IP67 dust and water resistance and a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging.

The Galaxy A55 comes with Android 14 pre-installed and will receive up to four system updates taking the device to Android 18. It also will receive up to five years of security updates. The phone is offered in Awesome IceBlue, Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Lemon. You can find this phone priced in a range between $350-$390 from
various online retailers.
