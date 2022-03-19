Samsung says that its foundry yields are improving

Samsung says that its foundry yields are improving0
Last month, word got out that Samsung Foundry was experiencing a poor 35% yield on the production of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips. That means that only 35% of the chips cut from a wafer could pass Quality Control. TSMC, manufacturing the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, has been able to achieve a 70% production yield.
Samsung's performance has so upset Qualcomm that the San Diego-based chip designer is reportedly in talks with TSMC about moving its business back to the Taiwan-based foundry from Samsung. Of course, Samsung isn't going to let Qualcomm walk away without a fight. During Sammy's recent stockholder's meeting, Samsung Devices Solutions division CEO Kyehyun Kyung said that the firm's foundries are improving its yields on cutting-edge process nodes.
Samsung wouldn't confirm the 35% yield rate for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and TSMC is going to be busy if Qualcomm does indeed switch back to the world's largest contract foundry for future Application Processor chips. With Apple responsible for a leading 26% of TSMC's revenue, the tech giant has probably reserved a large chunk of 3nm production for next generation A-series and M-series chips.
Even if Samsung's yields are improving, Qualcomm needs to be smart here, especially with a chip shortage. Low yields reduce the number of chips available for use. Kyung notes that the more advanced the process node, the more complex the production of a chip is. According to Digitimes Asia, the executive says that as a result, it is going to take time before Samsung is able to really make some headway on improving its yield on 4nm-5nm SoCs.
But truthfully, Samsung might not have that time since Qualcomm is already planning to take the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and perhaps the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to TSMC. And Qualcomm itself has MediaTek and the Dimensity 9000 SoC to deal with. Interesting times are ahead in the semiconductor industry as the 3nm process node is straight ahead.
Things that are NOT allowed: