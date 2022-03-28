One UI 4.1 update rolling out to the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series in the US

One UI 4.1 update rolling out to the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series in the US0
After bringing the carrier-bounded Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra to the latest version of One UI last week, SamMobile reports that the unlocked versions are now getting the One UI 4.1 update in the United States. Aside from the several improvements that are part of One UI 4.1, the update also includes the March security patch.
In the same piece of news, carrier-locked Galaxy S20 series are reportedly getting the One UI 4.1 update too. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are now eligible for the One UI 4.1 update, which includes the March security patch, SamMobile reports.
Regardless of which of these Galaxy Note 20 or S20 series phones you have, if you’re living in the US, you can manually check for the update by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install.
